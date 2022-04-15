ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Sheridan, Who Played Jerry's Mother Helen on Seinfeld, Dead at 93

By Dave Nemetz
 1 day ago
Veteran actress Liz Sheridan, best known for playing Jerry’s mother Helen on Seinfeld , has died at the age of 93 , our sister site Deadline reports. Sheridan died overnight in her sleep of natural causes, her representative tells Deadline.

Jerry Seinfeld paid tribute to Sheridan in a tweet : “Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her.”

Sheridan already had a long list of TV credits to her name before Seinfeld , with appearances on Moonlighting , The A-Team , Who’s the Boss , Family Ties and Hill Street Blues . She also played nosy neighbor Mrs. Ochmonek on the NBC sitcom ALF , which ran from 1986 to 1990 on NBC.

She made her first Seinfeld appearance as Jerry’s overly supportive mother Helen in Season 1’s “The Stakeout.” (In that episode, she was paired with Phil Bruns as Jerry’s father Morty, but Barney Martin took over the role in subsequent episodes.) Sheridan appeared in more than 20 episodes, including classics like “The Pen,” and went on to be the only Seinfeld cast member to appear in all nine seasons, apart from the four leads.

After Seinfeld , Sheridan continued acting on the small screen, appearing in episodes of Numb3rs and American Dad .

It’s been a tough month for Seinfeld fans: Another Seinfeld parent, actress Estelle Harris — who played George’s mother Estelle Costanza on the NBC hit — passed away earlier this month .

Young Sheldon EP Teases George and Mary's Reactions to Pregnancy News: 'There Is Anger, There Is Understanding'

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67

Missy Questioning Young Sheldon's Sexuality Was a Callback to Big Bang's Penny Puzzling Over Sheldon's 'Deal'

Oscars Producer Told Academy Not to Remove Will Smith Because It's Not What Chris Rock Wanted

Donald Glover is making it hard for Black women to like him

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

Kathryn Hays Dies: Longtime 'As The World Turns', 'Star Trek' Actress Was 87

Fans heartbroken after actress Maggie Fox dies in tragic accident

Rae Allen, The Sopranos and All In The Family Actress, Dies at 95

