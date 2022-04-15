Alabama spring football game: Preview, TV schedule, storylines to watch

View the original article to see embedded media.

Despite losing the College Football Playoff national championship to Georgia last season, Alabama still comes into 2022 as the odds-on favorite to win it all this year.

But between now and then the Crimson Tide have a few questions to answer.

Two vital pieces are in place, as Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young and SEC Defensive Player of the Year Will Anderson both return this fall, but the team has to plug in the right contributors at important positions around them.

That will be high on Nick Saban's to-do list at this year's A-Day Game at Bryant Denny Stadium. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including the full schedule and what storylines to watch.