Alabama spring football game: Preview, TV schedule, storylines to watch

Despite losing the College Football Playoff national championship to Georgia last season, Alabama still comes into 2022 as the odds-on favorite to win it all this year.
But between now and then the Crimson Tide have a few questions to answer.
Two vital pieces are in place, as Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young and SEC Defensive Player of the Year Will Anderson both return this fall, but the team has to plug in the right contributors at important positions around them.
That will be high on Nick Saban's to-do list at this year's A-Day Game at Bryant Denny Stadium. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including the full schedule and what storylines to watch.
Alabama transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall will visit the Texas Longhorns on Friday, according to Mike Roach of 247Sports. Roach said the former four-star recruit’s trip could stretch through the weekend. Last week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced that the team suspended Hall for violating team policies. He...
Just two months ago, Darrius Deveal Frazier, 25-years-old was acquitted in January of capital murder in the 2019 slaying of the brother of an NFL football player. According to AL.com, a Jefferson County jury, after two days of deliberation, decided Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison who played at Troy University and then for the Carolina Panthers. He now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
Harley Lasseter was a standout football player for Geraldine Bulldogs a high school in Alabama. Lasseter was driving a motorcycle around 10:20 p.m. on Alabama 75 near mile marker 68, when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle that left the scene. The young football player died from...
The college football world is in mourning following the passing of a former Arkansas football player. Brian Wallace, who played on the offensive line for the Razorbacks, passed away on Friday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was just 26 years old. “Our hearts are broken,” the team said...
The Florida State Seminoles are reportedly in good position to land five-star Georgia transfer Amarius Mims ahead of the 2022 season. Mims, the No. 3 offensive tackle recruit in the 2020 class, is the nation’s top available transfer according to 247Sports. Mims is currently on a multi-day visit with...
Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
Jeff Klein, the former quarterback for the Auburn Tigers, died on Wednesday shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. The news was announced by his wife, Adrienne Klein, on the family's CaringBridge page. "Surrounded by his loved ones, at 2:36 p.m. this afternoon the love of my life was called home,"...
A second straight NCAA gymnastics semifinal ended Alabama’s season. After a heartbreaking third-place finish by the tightest of margins in 2021, the Crimson Tide’s final performance of the season wasn’t quite as dramatic. After cutting the deficit after three rotations Thursday in Fort Worth, three missed landings...
After the defenses mostly stymied the Alabama offenses to start the 2022 A-Day, backup quarterback Jalen Milore find reserve wide receiver Christian Leary for a 52-yard touchdown to give the white team a 13-0 lead. Despite throwing a pick in the first quarter, Milroe has looked the part of an...
The college football season is in the books, and we're well into the preparations for the 2022 NFL Draft, with the combine come and gone and pro days on the horizon. Leading up to the draft in Las Vegas this year, we'll be updating the latest player rankings and mock drafts from the most reliable ...
Spencer Rattler entered the 2021 season as a fan-favorite, Heisman Trophy candidate for the Oklahoma Sooners. But after throwing five interceptions through his first five games, the young quarterback’s once-solid relationship with the program soon began to sour. Fans booed Rattler as chants of “We want Caleb” rained down...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A jury has found Carlos Londarrius Stephens guilty of capital murder in the death of Destiny Washington. Stephens, 24, was a former football player for UAB during the 2017 season. According to a 2021 indictment, Stephens fatally shot the 20-year-old Washington while she was allegedly selling a pair of headphones at […]
Alabama was just a few minutes away from a second straight national championship victory in January, but it just wasn’t meant to be. But the Crimson Tide are hungry to work their way back to the mountaintop behind Nick Saban and Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young, and fans can catch a glimpse at their progress during Saturday’s A-Day game in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama football fans don’t always scrutinize preseason rankings closely. The Crimson Tide is so often at either No. 1 or No. 2, that checking out other teams is less interesting. After all, whatever the Tide’s preseason ranking, as Alabama fans know, in almost every case for the Alabama Crimson Tide to lose it must beat itself.
One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
