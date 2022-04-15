Memorial Parkway reopens after wreck at Golf Road

---- One person is dead after a submerged vehicle was pulled from a pond near Hazel Green early Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the 14,000 block of highways 231/431 North near Charity Lane, said Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. spokesman. Webster said crews responded about 7:05 a.m....
BRISTOW, Okla. — Update: The road is now open. A road is closed near Bristow due to a crash. On Saturday afternoon, officials responded to a scene near Bristow where a crash occurred involving a semi. At this time, westbound Interstate 44/Turner Turnpike is closed at mile marker 196.
The Douglas Fire Department has confirmed one fatality after a two-vehicle wreck Monday on Alabama 75. The fire department said they were called at 11 a.m. to a wreck with injuries and at least one person trapped in a vehicle. Albertville and Snead fire departments were called to assist. Douglas...
UPDATE (3/18/22 2:43 p.m.): The roadway is now open, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash involving two vehicles has closed the eastbound lanes of I-10 at Theodore Dawes Road, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agencies. ALEA troopers are on scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer. The […]
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A overturned concrete truck impacted traffic for commuters on south Memorial Parkway Thursday morning. The overturned truck was located on Memorial Parkway southbound between Oakwood Avenue & University Drive. This was on the access road in front of Starbucks. Watch exclusive security camera footage of the...
BELOIT, Wis. — All lanes of Interstate 39/90 have reopened at Hart Road in Rock County after being closed for most of Tuesday morning due to a semi-truck fire. Crews responded to the blaze at approximately 3:45 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The highway fully reopened shortly before 11:30 a.m. after crews removed the debris from the...
Family members have identified the victims as Allan Fletcher, 16, and Samuel Ward, 11. ‘This road has been dangerous for years’: Huntsville family mourning brothers killed in crash. A third occupant of the vehicle, a 12-year-old male, was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jason Dudik, 41, of Penelope, as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck Sunday morning. DPS Troopers responded to the crash on FM-2114 near CR-3231, northeast of Penelope, at about 2 a.m. on March 20. Dudik, riding...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Park Road in south Charlotte has reopened following its closure due to a “confine space incident,” according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Firefighters said the incident was in the 9200 block of Park Road. Shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, the...
Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue warns motorists that intersection of Wall Triana Highway and McKee Road in Harvest is fully blocked by a wreck. First responders are on the scene and ask that motorists avoid the area until the scene is cleared. It's unknown at this time if anyone was...
A portion of Kirk Road in suburban Batavia reopened Monday evening following a six-vehicle crash that killed two people and injured two others hours earlier. At approximately 1:36 p.m., officers with the Batavia Police Department responded to the collision involving two semis and four passenger cars. According to police, the...
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — 8:39 a.m. Update: The Florida Highway Patrol released new information regarding a crash causing traffic delays on I-95 on International Golf Parkway. According to a FHP report, a 75-year-old Georgia man was driving the semi southbound on I-95 when he hit the brakes to...
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Because of a multi-car crash, all lanes of Highway 80 were closed at the intersection of Hwy 80 and Fort Pulaski Road around noon on Friday, according to the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency. The road was closed for over an hour while crews...
CONCORD (CBS SF) — Police were able to clear a multi-vehicle collision that closed Denkinger Road in Concord for at least an hour Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
The Concord Police Department Twitter account posted a photo of the crash that happened on the 1700 block of Denkinger Road near Concord High School at around 3:12 p.m.
**TRAFFIC COLLISION **Concord Police Officers are on scene at a traffic collision on the 1700 block of Denkinger Rd. Fortunately there were no major injuries from this collision. The roadway is blocked due to vehicles in the road. Expect delays as officers clear the roadway. pic.twitter.com/TiX8E1T2sf
— Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD_CA) March 25, 2022
At least three vehicles appeared to be involved based on the photo. Police said that fortunately there were no major injuries from the crash.
Drivers were told to expect delays in the area as officers clear the roadway. The road was blocked by the collision for at least an hour before being cleared shortly before 4 p.m.
A man from Birmingham was killed after his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle in Marshall County about 11 a.m. Monday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. John Harris Fisher, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The driver of the vehicle struck by Fisher’s...
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A road in Florence was closed Wednesday afternoon as police responded to what was deemed an “active incident.”. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to a home on the 2000 block of Elaine Circle regarding a shots fired call at around 4:40 p.m. Authorities...
CHESTER - A road closed in Warren County is back open to traffic. As NewsChannel 13 reported on Sunday, Olmstedville Road in the town of Chester was closed while crews repaired flood damage. It all started with a beaver dam failure on Marshall Brook Sunday morning. While the road is...
A pedestrian was killed in a wreck in south Forsyth County at about 7 a.m. on Friday, March 18, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said. In a news release, the FCSO said John Waldon, 48, of Cumming, was pronounced dead at Emory Johns Creek Hospital after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to help the driver in a separate wreck on Peachtree Parkway near Granite Lane.
