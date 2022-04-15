ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Chesterfield Girl Critical

Midlothian, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Chesterfield Police say a nine-year old girl is in critical condition after Thursday evening's accident involving a pickup and a motorized scooter. The accident occurred in a neighborhood off of Coalfield Road.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the accident. The driver of the pickup remained at the scene. The driver was ticketed for driving without a license.

