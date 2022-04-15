ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Why Seiya Suzuki is the Chicago Cubs’ X factor

By Robbie Stratakos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zt1XV_0fAfC9Gv00

One of the more compelling moves of the MLB offseason was the Chicago Cubs signing outfielder Seiya Suzuki to a five-year, $85 million deal. Suzuki, who previously played nine professional seasons in Japan, was part of a busy Cubs’ offseason.

Notable Chicago Cubs’ offseason transactions

Suzuki has a mere week of MLB play under his belt. That said, he’s the X factor for the Cubs, as it concerns them making the National League Playoffs.

Seiya Suzuki has star potential

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1x2m_0fAfC9Gv00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Across his first six MLB games, Suzuki has blasted three home runs, driven in 10 runs and is getting on base at a high level. He’s flat-out raking.

Suzuki has a lanky but effective uppercut swing. He gets on base at a high level through working the count, frequently putting the ball in play and swiping bags.

Suzuki is an MLB rookie but not one to the game itself. As previously alluded to, he had already been facing high-level starting pitching. He’s 27. There isn’t a physical maturation process for Suzuki. It’s a matter of him continuing to have an impact swing and at least posing a lethal threat.

  • Seiya Suzuki stats (professional career): .309/.402/.543, 192 home runs, 631 RBIs and 102 stolen bases across 3,540 at-bats

Concerning manager David Ross’ depth chart, Suzuki gives the Cubs a much-needed outfield boost. While they have a handful of respectable players like Ian Happ, Jason Heyward and Rafael Ortega, their outfield rotation as a whole is lacking in offensive vitality.

Suzuki provides the Cubs with a capable everyday right fielder who enhances their club from all angles.

Related: MLB games today: TV schedule, best bets and DFS picks

Chicago Cubs need Seiya Suzuki to be their identity hitter

Ross has a bevy of players who can hold their own at the plate. Despite a nightmare start, Patrick Wisdom showcased an ability to slug at a high level and hit for power last season. Frank Schwindel has flaunted power and the ability to be an everyday first baseman. Nick Madrigal hit .305 last season with the Chicago White Sox before a season-ending shoulder injury.

Happ is a proven power threat from both sides of the plate. Willson Contreras and Gomes are two of the better offensive catchers in the sport. Nico Hoerner and Clint Frazier have had their moments. Heyward and Simmons are contact hitters.

The issue with this combination of players? None of them have performed at an All-Star level or currently pose a formidable threat at the plate. That’s where Suzuki enters the picture. Again: he’s not really a rookie. This is someone who has found success hitting like a handful of MLB’s top power hitters for a decade.

Suzuki isn’t going to finish the 2022 MLB season hitting .368. At some point, he will experience a lengthy slump. The outfielder is in the raw stages of his MLB career and has an acclimation process to go through. If Suzuki remains an elite hitter when the dust settles, though, it’s a game-changer for the Cubs.

This is a respectable but little more offense. They don’t have a standout hitter. Suzuki becoming such a hitter takes some pressure off the rest of the order. He’d drive in runners in scoring position while generating offense on his own. Plus, one figures players like Wisdom and Madrigal build on their 2021 success, which makes this offense all the more dangerous.

Related: MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason predictions, schedule and format

Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs’ offense is the key to a playoff berth

Starting pitching is the best thing the Cubs have going for themselves. Stroman is one of the better right-handed starting pitchers in the sport. Kyle Hendricks is a reliable, ground-ball pitcher who’s coming off an uncharacteristic season.

Miley is a proven commodity. Young starters like Justin Steele, Alec Mills and Adbert Alzolay have taken their lumps and shown promise. Drew Smyly has found success as both a starter and reliever. All in all, this is a sturdy rotation with upside. They’re accompanied by a plausible group of veteran relievers like Chris Martin, Jesse Chavez, Mychal Givens and David Robertson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081IDm_0fAfC9Gv00 Also Read:
MLB power rankings: Blue Jays rise, Braves tumble after Opening Week

The key to a Chicago playoff run is their offense being a top-10 unit and building on some of the individual success experienced last season. That progression can be somewhat bypassed by Suzuki playing into his potential.

The National League Central isn’t anything special. While the Milwaukee Brewers are continually an NL contender and the St. Louis Cardinals are a perennial playoff threat, the division leaves some to be desired. There are some wins to be had and an extra playoff spot in both the American and National League this season.

Chicago has the makings of a .500 team. Suzuki becoming a franchise hitter raises their 2022 ceiling.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Cubs bring 1-0 series lead over Rockies into game 2

LINE: Rockies -124, Cubs +104; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies. Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home last season. The Rockies averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249 and slugging .414.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nico Hoerner sitting for Chicago on Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Hoerner will move to the bench on Thursday with Nick Madrigal entering the lineup at second base. Madrigal will bat second versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Madrigal...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
numberfire.com

Rafael Ortega leading off for Cubs on Friday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Ortega will start in right field on Friday and bat first versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. Clint Frazier will return to the bench. numberFire's models project Ortega for 13.6 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Patrick Wisdom sitting for Cubs on Friday

Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Wisdom will move to the bench on Friday with Alfonso Rivas entering the lineup at first base. Rivas will bat eighth versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Rivas...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Andrelton Simmons
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Mychal Givens
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Yan Gomes
Person
Clint Frazier
Person
Jesse Chavez
Panhandle Post

Trejo's blast sends Rockies to win over Cubs

DENVER (AP) — Alan Trejo hit a three-run homer in his second at-bat this season, and the Colorado Rockies overcame a tough start by Germán Márquez to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5. C.J. Cron also went deep and Kris Bryant had two hits against his former team. Trejo didn’t play in Colorado’s first six games but came through in his 2022 debut. His home run off Marcus Stroman (0-1) in the fourth turned a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead. Márquez allowed four runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Ty Blach (1-0) followed with 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cubs vs. Rockies Prediction and Odds for Friday, April 15 (Rockies Win Low-Scoring Game)

We've got a matchup of 4-2 squads today as the Colorado Rockies host the Chicago Cubs in the second game of a four-game series at 8:40 PM EST. The Cubs won the first game of the series 5-2 and will send Marcus Stroman to the mound to take on Germán Márquez. Stroman was excellent in his first game for Chicago, giving up just one run and two hits over five innings against Milwaukee.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#The Chicago Cubs#Notable Chicago Cubs#The Cincinnati Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Alfonso Rivas not in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rivas is being replaced at first base Frank Schwindel versus Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela. In 4 plate appearances this season, Rivas has a .500 batting average with a 1.000 OPS, 1 run and 1...
CHICAGO, IL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

51K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy