ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Marc Maron Honors Late Lynn Shelton ‘Every Day’ Two Years After Her Death

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Marc Maron opened up about his “state of shock” following partner Lynn Shelton ’s sudden passing in March 2020. The writer, director, producer, and actor died at age 54 of undiagnosed acute myeloid leukemia.

“There’s no way to explain what happened there,” Maron told People April 15. “I was grieving somebody that I was in love with, but also the loss of possibilities of a life that didn’t happen for us.”

At the time, Maron honored Shelton on his WTF podcast by replaying their prior conversation in an interview from 2015.

“My producer was like, ‘Look, man, we can take time off,’ And I’m like, ‘It might be important for me to be honest with my feelings right now,'” Maron recalled to People. “I set it up in the place that I was in. And it was gnarly and horrible and hard.”

Per the “Bad Guys” actor, the “grief sort of comes and goes” still, but “I think about it every day, really.”

Maron continued, “Nothing’s going to make it really easier, but if you have people to talk about other things with and just be present for your sadness, that’s helpful. A lot of people showed up for me. It was very beautiful how much love I got around that from the community .”

Emily Blunt, Mark Duplass, Mindy Kaling, Edgar Wright, Mike Birbiglia, Melanie Lynskey, Barry Jenkins, Lorene Scafaria, Megan Griffiths, and more shared tributes to “Your Sister’s Sister” filmmaker Shelton.

“I don’t know, ultimately, if there’s a right or wrong to it, but I think being public with it and putting it out there for people was good for me,” Maron said of his grieving process. “Judging by a lot of feedback, it resonated with people because those kind of feelings are unmanageable and erratic and not consolable. And everybody’s going to deal with it at some point.”

Independent film community titan Shelton had most recently directed Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere” and was in the midst of working on a new film project with creative and romantic partner Maron at the time of her death.

Following her passing, the Lynn Shelton “Of a Certain Age” Grant was established in Shelton’s honor by Seattle’s Northwest Film Forum and Duplass Brothers Productions with a $25,000 unrestricted cash grant to be awarded each year to a U.S.-based woman or non-binary filmmaker, age 39 or older, who has yet to direct a narrative feature.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Elisabeth Moss Reveals Why She Exited ‘Power of the Dog’: ‘It’s Not Anyone’s Fault’

Click here to read the full article. It’s all in the “Power” of casting. Elisabeth Moss spoke to Empire in a recent interview about being originally set to play Rose in Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” before the role went to Kirsten Dunst. Moss previously collaborated with Campion on series “Top of the Lake,” and the actress noted that she “wish” she “could have done” the Western feature with the Oscar-winning director. “The Power of the Dog” went on to land 12 Academy Awards nominations, including a Best Supporting Actress nod for Dunst. Campion also won Best Director at the...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

The Safdie Brothers Set to Executive Produce Definitive Andy Kaufman Documentary

Click here to read the full article. From their HGTV parody show “The Curse” to a possible reunion with “Uncut Gems” star Adam Sandler, Josh and Benny Safdie are keeping busy. Next up, the filmmaking brothers are executive-producing a still-untitled Andy Kaufman documentary, now officially underway at Tremolo Productions. That’s the documentary outfit run by Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville (“Twenty Feet from Stardom”). The documentary will also be executive-produced by famed record producer and former Columbia Records co-founder and filmmaker Rick Rubin, which means this project has some serious wattage behind it. The documentary will be directed by Alex Braverman,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Sam Elliott Apologizes for ‘Power of the Dog’ Comments: ‘I Wasn’t Very Articulate’

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars may be over but Sam Elliott’s opinions about “The Power of the Dog” have continued to generate controversy. Elliott previously called the movie a “piece of shit” and criticized its historical accuracy in a way that many felt was homophobic during an episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. But today, during a panel appearance to promote “1883” (via Deadline), Elliott walked back his controversial comments about Jane Campion’s western. “I wasn’t very articulate about it. I didn’t articulate it very well,” Elliott said. “And I said some things that hurt people and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Lynn Shelton
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Megan Griffiths
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Mike Birbiglia
Person
Lorene Scafaria
Person
Mark Duplass
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Andrea Riseborough
Person
Emily Blunt
IndieWire

Gilbert Gottfried Remembered by Conan O’Brien, Jon Stewart, Bill Burr, Jason Alexander, Marlee Matlin, and More

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood is sharing tributes to late comedian Gilbert Gottfried upon news of his passing. On April 12, the Gottfried family wrote, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness.” The family shared on Twitter, “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as long as possible in Gilbert’s honor.” Gottfried was 67 years old. The actor began his career...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comes And Goes#Wtf
Deadline

‘Accused’: Whitney Cummings Joins Upcoming Fox Anthology

Click here to read the full article. Whitney Cummings is set to guest star in Accused, Fox’s upcoming anthology drama from Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Cummings will play Brenda, who Fox describes as “an acerbic female stand-up comic who is forced to confront public opinion and courtroom biases after she reports being sexually assaulted.” The series from Sony Pictures TV is based the BBC’s crime anthology and will feature a different cast each episode. Previously announced stars include Michael Chiklis (The Shield), who will headline the premiere episode, and Marlee Matlin (CODA), who will make her directorial debut with an...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers Set For Recurring Role In Disney+ Series ‘Willow’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers is a new name in the cast of anticipated Disney+ and Lucasfilm series Willow. In the TV spinoff of the 1980s fantasy classic, which is now in post-production, a princess assembles a party to join her on a quest to rescue her twin brother. Among previously revealed cast are Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel , Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman and Warwick Davis. And as we revealed last week, the casting of Talisa Garcia marks the first time Lucasfilm has cast a trans actor in one of its productions. Much like she did...
MOVIES
IndieWire

David Hyde Pierce Says ‘Frasier’ Reboot Definitely Happening, Not Sure If He’ll Return

Click here to read the full article. The upcoming “Frasier” reboot has been one of Hollywood’s longest gestating revivals, with rumors circulating about the iconic NBC sitcom returning for over a decade. Kelsey Grammer has long expressed interest in reprising his “Cheers” and “Frasier” character, but rumors began to heat up last year when Paramount+ formally announced that it had ordered a reboot and Grammer said, “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.” There has been plenty of speculation about plot and cast details, but little concrete information, with Grammer often contradicting himself...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Viola Davis: Casting Directors Said I Wasn’t ‘Classically Beautiful’ Enough to Play Romantic Lead

Click here to read the full article. History-making Oscar, Tony, and Emmy winner Viola Davis is as A-list as they come. However, the “First Lady” star had to fight for her much-deserved spotlight. Davis recalled in her memoir “Finding Me,” available on April 26, that her physical appearance has been far too often the topic of debate. From being called “ugly” by childhood bullies to attending Juilliard, which tried to turn students into “perfect white actors,” as Davis penned, the “Fences” Academy Award winner has felt pressure to look a certain way. “The absolute shameful objective of this training [at Juilliard] was...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘The Changeling’: Adina Porter & Clark Backo To Star Opposite LaKeith Stanfield In Apple TV+ Drama Series

Click here to read the full article. Emmy nominee Adina Porter (Underground) and Clark Backo (Letterkenny) are set as leads opposite LaKeith Stanfield in The Changeling, Apple TV+’s upcoming drama series based on Victor LaValle’s bestselling book of the same name. The Changeling, from Annapurna and Apple Studios, is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed. Porter will play Lillian, the mother of Apollo, played by Stanfield. Backo is Emmy, Apollo’s wife. In LaValle’s book, when Apollo and Emma have their baby, Brian, it feels like both...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Gilbert Gottfried Dies: Beloved Comedian and Voice Icon Was 67

Click here to read the full article. Gilbert Gottfried, the beloved comedian known for his outsize onstage talents as a stand-up comic and as an iconic voice actor on television and film, has died. The actor was 67 and died after battling a long illness. The news was first shared via Twitter by fellow comedian Jason Alexander, who wrote, “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.” Gottfried’s family shared a message...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

David Spade Sets First Netflix Comedy Special

Click here to read the full article. David Spade is taking his comedy to Netflix with his first standup special on the streamer. In Nothing Personal, from sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, Spade proves that no topic is off limits, according to Netflix. The special was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis. Spade serves as executive producer alongside Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin. The special is directed by Ryan Polito. Spade is coming off a run as guest host on Bachelor In Paradise. He recently starred in the Netflix original comedy The...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Breaks Record with 4th Week at #1 on PVOD Charts

Click here to read the full article. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony/$19.99) retains its spot as #1 on all three VOD charts for a fourth week, a record since IndieWire started tracking home viewing. Next week, the film could extend its streak — but expect that to be the end with the impending debut of Warner Bros.’ “The Batman.” Sources with knowledge of Warners’ plans indicate “The Batman” will be made available on PVOD April 18 — the same day it starts streaming on HBO Max. Even a blockbuster of this size ($359 million in, still grossing $6.5 million for #5...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane reprising Ted role for new TV series

Ted, the live-action comedy film series starring Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane voicing a naughty CGI teddy bear, is getting a spin-off show coming to streaming service Peacock. As reported by Variety, MacFarlane will be returning to voice the character, as well as directing, writing, executive producing, and sharing the showrunner duties with co-writers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Warner Bros. Discovery Wants Kevin Feige-Style Leader to Overhaul DC, More Movies Like ‘Joker’

Click here to read the full article. Since David Zaslav took over as CEO of the new Warner Bros. Discovery mega-company last week, there are already talks of shaking up one of Warner Bros.’ most profitable franchises: DC comic book projects. The $43 billion buyout of WarnerMedia by Discovery has led to numerous executive shakeups, and top leadership reportedly has been discussing new ways to modernize the DC universe. Longtime Discovery boss Zaslav allegedly is looking to hire a “creative and strategic czar similar to what Marvel has in Kevin Feige,” a source told Variety. Prior to the merger closing, Zaslav reportedly vetted...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy