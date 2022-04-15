ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Florida Man Arrested Following Fatal College Park Road Shooting

By The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTBFT_0fAfBpmd00

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A Florida man is in jail following a fatal shooting along College Park Road.

Josue Gonzalez Campos, 18, has been charged in connection with the shooting. Deputies have booked him into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 10:30 p.m., deputies received a 911 call about a shooting victim at 1147 College Park Road in the Summerville.

Responding deputies arrived and found a male victim that was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they then received a call, just after 11 p.m., from the Summerville Police Department about a man who matched the description of the homicide suspect. Deputies responded and confirmed it was Gonzalez Campos. He was taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

