19-year-old suspect arrested driving slain man's car, El Paso police say

A 19-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday night in the slaying of a man in Central El Paso.

Samuel Ortiz Lozano, 57, was killed April 10 on the 1800 block of Montana Avenue.

El Paso police detectives assisted by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitives Task Force found the suspect, Juan Pablo Gil, as he was driving Ortiz Lozano’s vehicle, police said in a news release Friday.

Gil was arrested at the intersection of Hawkins Boulevard and North Loop Drive. Gil was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a charge of capital murder on a $1.25 million bond, as well as other charges, jail records show. He still was being held as of Friday afternoon, records show.

Crimes Against Persons detectives investigated the case.

Police said that at 2:15 p.m. on April 10, Central Regional Command officers responded to an apartment on the 1800 block of Montana to conduct a welfare check and found Ortiz Lozano dead inside the home.

A vehicle described as a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra with a temporary paper buyer tag of 47503S5 was missing from the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Crimes Against Persons Unit at 915-212-4040 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

A photo of the suspect has not been released.