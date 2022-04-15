ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Nuclear gauge owned by Montgomery County company goes missing; DEP asking for help

By Crissa Shoemaker DeBree, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgLrH_0fAfBI6000

A nuclear gauge containing radioactive material and owned by a Montgomery County company has gone missing, the Department of Environmental Protection said Friday.

Fearing it may have been damaged, the DEP is urging anyone who might find the gauge not to touch it, and to keep a distance.

“It is critical for anyone who has information about the lost nuclear gauge to contact local authorities or DEP,” DEP Bureau of Radiation Protection Director David Allard said in a statement. “As long as the device is not tampered with or damaged, it presents no hazard to public safety.”

The gauge belongs to a construction services firm in Harleysville, the DEP said. The company is licensed to possess and use the device, which is commonly used to evaluate building and road-bed materials at construction sites.

The gauge had been secured in a vehicle stolen in Philadelphia, the DEP said. When the vehicle was found, the gauge was no longer inside.

If the gauge was badly damaged or struck by a vehicle, there is potential for damage to the radioactive source and spread of contamination, the DEP said.

The missing nuclear density gauge is a Troxler Model 3440, serial number 31109. The gauge is yellow and about the size of a shoe box, with an electronic keypad and a metal rod extending from the top surface. The Troxler gauge contains approximately 8 millicuries of Cesium-137 and 40 millicuries of Americium-241. The radioactive material is in a double encapsulated source capsule within the device to protect its integrity.

Anyone who finds the gauge should contact local authorities or the DEP’s Southeast Regional Office at 484-250-5900. A trained individual will recover the gauge.

Comments / 2

Related
MassLive.com

Pennsylvania city removes ‘Easter’ from holiday’s egg hunt promotional materials, citing one complaint from a resident

The word “Easter” has been removed from Easton, Pennsylvania’s promotional materials for Saturday’s rescheduled egg hunting holiday events at Nevin Park and Cottingham Stadium, following a complaint from a College Hill resident about the word’s religious associations, Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said during Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
EASTON, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Nuclear Device Missing from Stolen Vehicle in Philadelphia

The search is on for a nuclear gauge containing sealed radioactive material after it disappeared from a vehicle stolen in Philadelphia, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The gauge belonged to KAKS and Company, a Montgomery County-based construction site and soil testing business, and was not inside the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBTW News13

Horry County area nonprofit group run by 9-year-old asking for help of its own

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two brothers started the nonprofit organization, “Helping Footprint” years ago to help community members in need. Now, their family needs the community’s help for their 9-year-old son, Greyson. “Helping Footprint” is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans, first responders, lower-income families, and anyone who needs a little extra help. Since […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Montgomery County, PA
Government
City
Harleysville, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania residents could get direct payments

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 to make repairs under proposed bill

LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dep#Troxler
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBRE

House fire leads to drug discovery by firefighters

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house fire lead to drug charges for a man in Union County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 600 block of Leiser Road in White Deer Township. Officials say the Warrior Run Fire Company located several drug […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coroner called to shooting at Berks County Walmart

WYOMISSING, Pa. — According to emergency responders, the Berks County coroner was called to a double shooting on Saturday afternoon. The shooting took place in the Walmart parking lot on the 1100 block of Berkshire Boulevard in Wyomissing. According to the Berks County District Attorney's Office, one person died...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Member of Philadelphia ‘Hilltop’ Drug Gang Sentenced to in Prison

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Hyneef Harvey, 30, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to seven years and three months in prison, and six years of supervised release by United States District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter for distributing narcotics as part of the Hilltop Drug Trafficking Group (DTG), an organization responsible for putting large amounts heroin and other narcotics including crack cocaine, oxycodone and fentanyl on the streets of West, Southwest, and Northwest Philadelphia, and Upper Darby between 2013 and 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvanians Could Receive $2,000 Checks From American Rescue Plan Program

STROUDSBURG, PA — At an event held yesterday at the Pocono Family YMCA, Governor Tom Wolf joined Representative Maureen Madden to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally act to support the success of Pennsylvania families by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Chester County Man Sentenced for Stealing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Funds While Incarcerated

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that 25-year-old Kenneth L. Huggins, Jr. of Coatesville, PA, was sentenced this week to two years and nine months in prison, and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Gerald J. Pappert for filing a fraudulent application for pandemic unemployment compensation while he was imprisoned on a state drug trafficking sentence, thus making him ineligible to receive those benefits.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy