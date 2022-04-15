ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacob deGrom has follow-up MRI scheduled for next week

By Deesha Thosar, New York Daily News
 1 day ago

Jacob deGrom spoke to reporters on Friday for the first time since he learned earlier this month about a stress reaction on his right scapula. The Mets ace, in good spirits, traveled to Citi Field for the home opener and to attend the Tom Seaver statue ceremony.

He did not travel with the team for their first two road series of the year.

DeGrom will return to Florida on Saturday. He has a follow-up MRI scheduled next week, and if his shoulder has improved, he is expected to be cleared to begin throwing sometime at the start of May.

