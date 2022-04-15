ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingly, CT

VIDEO: State police investigate home invasion in Killingly

Eyewitness News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Dixon learns how to focus light on April 15's Science Sunday. Meteorologist Melissa Cole...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Woman Shot Outside Her Hartford Home Last Week Has Died: Police

A 62-year-old woman who was shot in the yard of her apartment building in Hartford in the middle of the day last week has died, police said Monday. Cynthia Reynolds was outside her home on Irving Street in Hartford when she was shot just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, according to police.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Fatally Shot in Bridgeport Friday Night

A man was shot and killed in Bridgeport late Friday night. It happened on Stratford Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Police say they found 43-year-old Fredrick Shelby, of Bridgeport, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Killingly, CT
Crime & Safety
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Killingly, CT
Daily Voice

Mount Vernon Man Charged In Double-Fatal Baby Shower Shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a baby shower shooting earlier this year that left two men from Westchester dead. Arnold Oliver, age 24, of Peekskill, and Jamal Smith, age 28, of New Rochelle, were killed around 11 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Bronx after getting into an altercation during a baby shower.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
Daily Voice

Middletown Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing 22-Year-Old Woman

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 22-year-old Connecticut woman. Journey Melody Jean-Pierre was last seen on Monday, April 4, in Middlesex County in the area of Spencer Street in Middletown, according to the Middletown Police Department. She is described as being 5-foot-10 and 250 pounds, with black/gray...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Dixon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Home Invasion#Mental Health Services#Post University
WTNH

Police seek person of interest in Waterbury drive-by shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police identified a New Haven man as a person of interest in the drive-by shooting death of a 56-year-old woman in Waterbury. Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said Tuesday that Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi, a mother of three, was not the intended target. Over 20 bullets from at least two guns hit […]
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Eyewitness News

2 month investigation leads to drug arrest in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Drug dealing reports from concerned citizens and a two month investigation led to the arrest of a man in Norwich. Joshua Winston, 34, was arrested when Norwich police executed a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on Main Street on Thursday. People had reported that...
NORWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Innocent 23-Year-Old Woman Shot in Head While Sitting in Parked Car, Dies: Cops

A 23-year-old Bronx woman sitting in her parked car Tuesday night died of a shot to the head when gunfire erupted, police say, noting she was an innocent bystander. The victim, identified as Sally Ntim of Concourse, was parked at the corner of Sheridan Avenue and McClellan Street around 8:45 p.m. when someone started shooting. No information was available on the intended target or a possible suspect.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released Of Woman Found Dead On New Haven Roadway

Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy