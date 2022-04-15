ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph was in slaying investigation suspect's car but didn't shoot, attorney says

By Jori Epstein, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph has been connected to a shooting death in Dallas.

The Dallas police want to interview the Cowboys’ 2021 second-round draft pick as part of a murder investigation regarding the March 18 fatal shooting of Cameron Ray, a 20-year-old shot near a local bar.

Joseph’s attorney told The Dallas Morning News his client “did not shoot” Ray, but he acknowledged his client was a passenger in a car from which multiple shots were fired.

“Mr. Ray’s death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family’s loss,” Sorrel told The News. “On the night of March 17, Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.

“Along with condolences to the Ray family, Kelvin apologizes to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident. The investigation is ongoing, and we intend to respect the process.”

The matter is also under NFL investigation for violation of the league’s personal conduct policy, a league spokesman confirmed to USA TODAY Sports on Friday afternoon.

The Cowboys released a statement confirming they are aware of the incident.

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones,” a team spokesperson said in a statement. “The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office.

“We have no further comment at this time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278xqB_0fAf9dXW00
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (24) during training camp practice at the Marriott Residence Inn. Jason Parkhurst, Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas detective Tonya McDaniel declined comment when reached by USA TODAY Sports on Thursday evening.

A Dallas police spokesperson similarly said the department does “not confirm the identity of an individual or person of interest unless the department has charged the individual, arrested them, or we are actively searching for the person in connection to a crime.”

The department posted video of the incident to its blog Friday, renewing its request for help identifying individuals in the black SUV from when shots were allegedly fired.

Dallas police responded to an incident on March 18 at 2:01 a.m. local time and found Ray shot at the location. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported him to an area hospital, where he later died from injuries. Dallas police began an investigation for aggravated assault then reassigned the case to its homicide unit. The investigation is ongoing, the department said, and the motive unknown.

The Cowboys drafted Joseph, who played collegiately for LSU then Kentucky, with the 44th overall pick of the 2021 draft. He played in 10 games as a rookie, starting two, after landing on injured reserve due to a groin injury. Joseph totaled 164 defensive snaps and 142 on special teams, notching 16 tackles, one for loss, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery. The Cowboys have expected Joseph to assume a larger role in coordinator Dan Quinn’s defense in his second professional year.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Jori Epstein on Twitter @JoriEpstein.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph was in slaying investigation suspect's car but didn't shoot, attorney says

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Arlington, TX
City
Dallas, TX
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Sports
Arlington, TX
Football
B106

Remember Amber Guyger? Highest Texas Court Has Bad News For Her

Amber Guyger the ex- Dallas Police Officer who went into the wrong apartment and killed an innocent man was unanimously found guilty by a jury back in October 2019. I must admit I was a little skeptical about the case initially because the jury considered Castle Doctrine allowing a person to use force, even deadly force, in the protection of a home, car, or other property if someone attempts to forcibly enter or remove and individual from their premises when determining the verdict.
DALLAS, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Man acquitted recently for killing NFL football player Mario Addison’s brother shot and killed in Alabama

Just two months ago, Darrius Deveal Frazier, 25-years-old was acquitted in January of capital murder in the 2019 slaying of the brother of an NFL football player. According to AL.com, a Jefferson County jury, after two days of deliberation, decided Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison who played at Troy University and then for the Carolina Panthers. He now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Dallas Police#American Football#The Dallas Morning News#The News#Usa Today Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
fantasypros.com

Deshaun Watson: A Texas grand jury is considering another criminal charge

Jenny Vrentas of The New York Times is reporting that a grand jury in Brazoria County in Texas is considering evidence related to a tenth accusation of sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson. Watson was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns a few days ago, shortly after a grand jury in Harris County, Texas rejected nine criminal cases. A decision is expected Thursday or Friday, and the complainant in the pending criminal case is one of the 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits against Watson. (Jenny Vrentas, The New York Times)
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Overnight Shooting at Dallas Motel: Police

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, police say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at at the Ari Motel on 4154 Preferred Place shortly before 3 a.m. Police said officers at the...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL player tased during altercation with police

Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Alex Carrington was arrested early Monday morning following an alleged tense altercation with police. According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Carrington was pulled over at around 1:34 a.m. on Monday in Lockport, N.Y., after officers observed him speeding without his headlights on. During the stop, police suspected the 34-year-old was intoxicated. They asked him to step out of the car for a field sobriety test, at which point things got a bit out of hand.
LOCKPORT, NY
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

442K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy