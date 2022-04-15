ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's Okay to Be a Unicorn' author said school nixed his reading to students over 'gay agenda' fears

By Maria Jimenez Moya, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

An Ohio school stopped a children's author from reading his book to students after he said officials raised concerns his story would "recruit kids to become gay."

Jason Tharp, 45, said wrote "It's Okay to Be a Unicorn!," to promote inclusion among children, and he was prepared to read it to students at an elementary school north of Columbus, Ohio on April 6.

The day before the scheduled reading, Tharp said he received a call from the principal of Buckeye Valley Local School District's saying higher-ups did not approve of the book and believed it could have a "gay agenda."

"I just said, did somebody think I made a gay book? And he's like, 'Yeah,' and I'm like, 'Because why? Rainbows and unicorns?'" Tharp told USA TODAY, adding that the principal confirmed that as the reasoning.

Tharp said he found this rather confusing since the school knew about his visit for two years, and the school's administration ordered over 500 of his books to be distributed to the kids six weeks prior to his visit.

A school parent shared concerns about the book to the superintendent, Tharp said.

"This parent had gone through my social media and saw that I was supportive of LGBT," he said. "What it turns out was that it was one parent that came in and said that apparently, I was coming in with an agenda to recruit kids to be gay."

Tharp emphasized his book had no reference to the LGTBQ community, but that he created the character of a unicorn since they are non-threatening and lovable.

He also said he would have been willing to sit down with the school board and explain his book to avoid this confusion.

'Controversial' children's book: Assistant principal fired after reading 'I Need a New Butt!' book asks for job back

Colin Kaepernick scores first best seller on this week's

USA TODAY has reached out to the Buckeye Valley Local School District for comment.

Tharp said he offered to read a different book, “It’s Okay to Smell Good!,” which tells the story of a skunk that enjoys good-smelling things, unlike other skunks. In the end, the skunk finds another who also likes things that smell nice and the two become friends.

The principal rejected the offer, saying higher-ups did not want Tharp to read any book and would rather him just focus on a positive message.

Some parents were not happy that Tharp was prevented from reading his book, and the school board held an emergency meeting on April 8 to address the event.

"It's the craziest thing, and never in a million years would have thought that I'd be defending a unicorn because people thought I was trying to recruit kids," said Tharp.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'It's Okay to Be a Unicorn' author said school nixed his reading to students over 'gay agenda' fears

Upworthy

Teacher came out as gay to her students and it inspired them to stop using homophobic slurs

A former teacher explained how coming out to her students changed the culture at her school when her students started to make a conscious effort not to use homophobic slurs. BJ Colangelo was teaching theater education with an emphasis on social-emotional learning in the state of Ohio at the time. She is now a journalist and has been writing about film and TV for more than 12 years. Colangelo recalled her time in school and how her coming out as gay changed the students' views toward the LGBTQ+ community. "My students apologized for their usage in the past, and they all promised to try and be better about the language they used," she told Upworthy. "There were even moments where a student would come visit me during my lunch hour to apologize to me for calling a student the f-slur in a different class, just in case word got back to me. It genuinely changed the culture of the school, because the kids would catch themselves about to spew hatred, pause, and by the time they came up with a new reason to roast their classmate, the moment had passed and they just moved on."
FLORIDA STATE
Concord News Journal

Substitute high school gay professor fired for supporting LGBTQ+ rights because he was explaining why ‘he is wearing his rainbow wristband to students’

Few days ago, hundreds of people, including his colleagues, students and parents of students gathered to protest against the school’s decision to fire the substitute high school professor for violating the “religious and political topics” policy after the school board was informed that the gay professor had been explaining to his students why he was wearing his rainbow pride bracelet.
SOCIETY
Concord News Journal

“Go ahead try me…,” Aggressive elementary school teacher threatened 9-year-old student with autism, the girl hurt herself all over the face and body out of fear

Parents rely on teachers as they play major role in their children’s development process and spend a lot of time with the kids every single day. Teachers are those who teach the students about the real values in life and teachers are expected to be progressive and therefore, help students reach their goals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Kaepernick
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
Daily Mail

Parents' anger as school introduces gender neutral toilets saying the pupils' student council and LGBTQ+ group had asked for them

An academy school has been criticised by parents after introducing gender neutral toilets for its children. Cedars Academy says the facilities were introduced after requests from students themselves. But after some concerns from a child at the Leicester school, one parent took to Facebook to complain about the decision. While...
EDUCATION
The Independent

School attended by autistic 10-year-old who took her own life allowed bullying to go unchecked, report finds

After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
KIDS
Simplemost

Teacher’s Viral ‘Desk Pet’ Rewards For Students Have Become Classroom Trend

Many teachers and parents may see TikTok as time-wasters, especially as they see kids spending countless hours swiping from video to video and viral trend to viral trend. Teachers, though, are resourceful people and some have found ways to connect to one another and boost morale through the video platform. An online, professional camaraderie has led to teachers finding inspiration to carry on with a career that is challenging in the best of times, and almost impossible during situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic. (Trust me, I used to teach!)
PETS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

‘It’s a symbol of hatred and pain’: A vendor of Confederate and Trump flags showed up at an elementary school fair and one mom wasn’t having it

There was controversy this week at a Mississippi elementary school after a recent PTO fair featured a vendor who was reportedly peddling Confederate flags and flags that supported Donald Trump. If that seems like odd offerings at an elementary school, Woolmarket Elementary principal Kevin Roberts, at least publicly, appears to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

442K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

