24 Hour DJ Weekend starts today!

By Maggie McGrath
wtulneworleans.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTune into 91.5 FM to hear DJ's Mike5ive,...

www.wtulneworleans.com

Vibe

Charlie Wilson, K-Ci, Johnny Gill, & Babyface Catch A Groove In “No Stoppin’ Us” Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article. McFadden & Whitehead’s 1979 classic, “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” has been flipped into a modern R&B jam. Reprised by Charlie Wilson, alongside Babyface, Johnny Gill, and K-Ci, “No Stoppin’ Us” is for those who needed something fresh to get down to. In spite of their distinct vocal stylings, the crooners mesh well together on the historic collaboration. The video initially appears like something straight out of an all-white party during Labor Day weekend, but later transforms into a show-stopping club scene as the men show up and show out with their metallic, fitted...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nu-Metal Band Snot Calls Out Rapper $NOT & Limp Bizkit Over Tour Announcement

The guitarist from nu-metal band Snot, Mikey Doling, is coming through with a word for Limp Bizkit after the band announced that they were going on tour with rappers $NOT and Yung Gravy in the coming months. Doling claims to be friends with Limp Bizkit's frontman, Fred Durst, which is why he's confused about $NOT going on tour with the band when Snot, the nu-metal group, was never invited.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Coachella 2022: How to tune into the live stream

After a three-year interruption, Coachella makes its highly-anticipated return today (15 April).If you weren’t able to nab a wristband for the weekend, fear not. For the tenth year, fans can still access Coachella’s YouTube live stream via phone, desktop, smart TV, and the YouTube music app. This year’s stream includes four hosts, music artist Joe Kay, social media influencer Quenlin Blackwell, Internet personality Therapy Gecko, and California news anchor Veronica De La Cruz.Not only will the programming include live performances, but it will also feature artist interviews, the ability to Live Chat with other fans, exclusive festival merch for...
Pitchfork

Mdou Moctar Announce Remix Album Afrique Refait Featuring Only African Artists

Mdou Moctar have announced Afrique Refait, a remix album featuring only African artists creating new versions of songs from Afrique Victime. MC Yallah, Duma, Jay Mitta, DJ Diaki, and others contributed to the new album, which is out April 19 via Matador. Many of the artists involved are affiliated with the Ugandan label Nyege Nyege Tapes. Listen to the Rey Sapienz remix of “Taliat” featuring MC Dougis below.
HOLAUSA

Meet Inner Wave: the indie band ready to take over Coachella

Inner Wave is playing Coachella for the first time tonight and HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk the band ahead of their performance at the exclusive Google House. Established in 2006, consisting of band members, Pablo Sotelo, Jean Pierre Narvaez, Elijah Trujillo, Luis portillo, and Jose Cruz,...
Pitchfork

2NE1 Reunite During 88Rising’s Set at Coachella 2022: Watch

During their Head in the Clouds Forever event at Coachella’s opening weekend, the 88rising collective unveiled one massive surprise—a reunion from the pioneering and beloved K-pop girl group 2NE1. It was the group’s first performance together since 2015. Watch it happen below. 2NE1—the group comprised of Bom,...
Stereogum

Stream Home Is Where & Record Setter’s Furious New Split EP dissection lesson

Home Is Where and Record Setter are two bands with a lot in common. Home Is Where are from Florida, and Record Setter are from Texas, but both bands have found home on the screamo underground. Both bands have been Stereogum Bands To Watch in recent years. The singers for both bands are trans women. And now those two bands have come together for a concussive new split 7″.
People

Swedish House Mafia Kick Off Album Release with Spotify Live Ahead of Coachella: 'Performance of a Lifetime'

Swedish House Mafia is celebrating their new album release with Spotify Live before their headlining Coachella set. The house music supergroup made up of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso has revealed they'll be throwing an exclusive virtual party on Friday, April 15 with Spotify Live, formerly known as Spotify Greenroom, to celebrate the group's comeback and the release of their debut album, Paradise Again.
Pitchfork

Coachella 2022 YouTube Livestream Schedule & Details Announced

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has announced the details of its 2022 YouTube livestream schedule. It runs from Friday, April 15 through Sunday, April 17. You’ll be able to see this year’s headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and the Weeknd with Swedish House Mafia, plus Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Japanese Breakfast, Run the Jewels, Doja Cat, late-breaking lineup additions Arcade Fire, and more.
papermag.com

Alexis Jae Revives Freestyle on 'Dangerous Emotion'

First popularized in the late '80s into the early '90s, Freestyle is a sub-genre of dance music that rarely gets its proper due. Drawing inspiration from Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force's classic 1982 track "Planet Rock," the sound would go on to dominate clubs from New York to Miami with artists like Stevie B, Lisa Lisa and Sa-Fire emerging as some the scene's more iconic names.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Coachella 2022: Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and Others Take the Stages for Electrifying Performances

Watch: Top Coachella Moments in Pop Culture History. Pack your bags, pop culture fans! It's time to head to the desert. After a two-year hiatus, the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. is back with two weekends filled with nonstop music, parties, fashion and star sightings. Check out details about the 2022 event's electrifying performances, and check back all weekend for updates:
