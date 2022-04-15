ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where transfer Keontez Lewis fits into the Wisconsin football receiver group

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06x75r_0fAf98SM00

Alvis Whitted seemed like he could have spoken for hours about Keontez Lewis.

The University of Wisconsin football team’s wide receiver coach sees so much potential in Lewis, a sophomore who transferred from UCLA. Lewis’ size and speed have been evident in UW’s spring practices, and he’s found his way into the top group on offense.

But Lewis’ attitude was what Whitted praised most, an evaluation a number of Lewis’ teammates shared.

“He’s a very steady kid,” Whitted said. “He doesn’t say a whole bunch. He just goes about his business every day and he doesn’t complain. Whatever role he has, he does it, he does his job, he just comes to work. Great student. I don’t know what more you can ask.”

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Lewis played in 11 of 12 games for the Bruins last season, primarily as a blocker. He played 207 offensive snaps, according to PFF, and 128 of those were designed runs. He ran routes on 75 of his pass snaps but only was targeted twice and didn’t record a catch. Lewis has the second-most college snaps at receiver on UW’s roster behind only junior Chimere Dike.

4 observations from Wisconsin football's 11th spring practice

Lewis hit the transfer portal this winter looking for more opportunities in the passing game, and Whitted quickly got in contact with him. UW’s winning tradition and academic pedigree made it an early favorite in Lewis’ decision, and the campus being closer to his hometown of East St. Louis, Illinois, helped as well. But Whitted’s recruiting approach sealed the deal.

“When coach Whit called, he was real genuine,” Lewis said. “He wasn’t lying about anything, he was being straight-up 100. … We’ve got a lot of young receivers, so I decided to bring my experience to the group.

“I can bring everything. I can take the top off, the short (routes), do whatever you need me to do.”

Lewis and other receivers worked out with quarterback Graham Mertz on Lewis’ first day on campus once he enrolled at UW. Mertz saw a drive in Lewis that made him confident Lewis was going to fit right into the Badgers program.

“I was here throwing with him and just kind of picking his brain like, ‘What do you want to get out of coming here? What do you want?’” Mertz said. “And from Day 1, he’s just like, ‘I just want to go all in.’ And that’s what he’s done. He’s owned it. He’s doing the work every day to free himself up to play the way he wants and compete the way he wants. It’s fun. It’s fun to have a guy like that. It reminds me of right when Chim came in, his mindset of like, ‘I’m just going to go to frickin’ work.’”

Whitted only promised opportunities for Lewis to seize, and so far in spring practices he’s shown skills that will help the Badgers’ new offense. His straight-line speed makes him a vertical threat that UW has lacked in recent seasons, and he made one of the early highlight plays of the spring with a deep catch after burning a cornerback deep down the sideline. Whitted also likes Lewis’ agility, mentioning his short-area quickness and ability to create space out of his break.

How Wisconsin senior Jaylan Franklin is living up to his potential at tight end

Lewis and the rest of the receivers who spoke with reporters Friday believe new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram will create more chances for receivers to make plays. That’s something that’s been discussed over the last few offseasons at UW but hasn’t happened. UW had just eight pass plays of 30 or more yards last season, which ranked 130th in the FBS.

Players such as Lewis could be a difference in creating more explosive plays.

“K-Lew’s just so talented,” Dike said. “His long speed’s ridiculous. He’s a really hard worker, he’s focused. That’s something I really appreciated when he came, he just came in and worked. I think he’s going to be a really special player.”

Running the ball will remain the basis of the Badgers offense, especially with a star tailback such as Braelon Allen returning. Lewis’ effort as a blocker not only got him on the field for UCLA as a freshman, but it caught Whitted’s attention as well. That effort is a requisite for playing receiver at UW, and it’ll be used in new ways this season.

Gary Brown, former Wisconsin football assistant, dies after dealing with illness

Whitted described how receivers will be helping block at the point of attack more often this season, aiding in pin-and-pull blocks with the offensive line and cracking back on linebackers and others in the box.

When asked about his prowess as a blocker and how he continued to strain himself despite not getting many opportunities with the ball, Lewis’ answer showed why he quickly has assimilated into UW’s program.

“At the end of the day, I just bought into where I was at,” Lewis said. “I just played my butt off every time I could, put everything on film so when I did decide to (transfer) I had good things on film.”

