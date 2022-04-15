ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gator spotted in Naples prompts FWC, CCSO intervention

By Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
 2 days ago
An alligator running loose wreaked havoc in Naples after deputies say those nearby captured the reptile on video.

Michelle Batten, spokesperson for the Collier County Sheriff's Office, said they received calls alerting about the gator at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday.

Gator sightings:Guns, gator and meth found during Golden Gate Estates traffic stop

More FWC coverage:Wolfdog Cree, a rescue and 14-year-resident at Shy Wolf Sanctuary in Collier County, dies

Sheriff's deputies were the first on the scene, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission later took over the investigation, Batten said.

The reptile was spotted at a nearby Taco Bell, located at 2424 Pine Ridge Road. The gator then began to move toward a nearby Target store one block over, she said.

The district manager for the nearby Taco Bell restaurant confirmed the reptile's presence, but was unable to provide further comment, citing company policy.

The Naples Daily News reached out to Florida Fish and Wildlife for comment but hadn't received a response Thursday or Friday.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

