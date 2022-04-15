Gator spotted in Naples prompts FWC, CCSO intervention

An alligator running loose wreaked havoc in Naples after deputies say those nearby captured the reptile on video.

Michelle Batten, spokesperson for the Collier County Sheriff's Office, said they received calls alerting about the gator at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff's deputies were the first on the scene, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission later took over the investigation, Batten said.

The reptile was spotted at a nearby Taco Bell, located at 2424 Pine Ridge Road. The gator then began to move toward a nearby Target store one block over, she said.

The district manager for the nearby Taco Bell restaurant confirmed the reptile's presence, but was unable to provide further comment, citing company policy.

The Naples Daily News reached out to Florida Fish and Wildlife for comment but hadn't received a response Thursday or Friday.

