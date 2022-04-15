Monday Schedule

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Marshall Bares the Cold for Intrasquad Game

DULUTH, Minn.– Today was an unreasonably bitter spring day, but despite the cold, the Duluth Marshall baseball team still held practice. The Hilltoppers were out at Wade Stadium for only their third practice of the season. In an effort to see some live action, the team took the field for an intersquad game that brought some much needed excitement for the team.
DULUTH, MN
WSAW

Pointers Split Series Opener with Stout in River Falls

RIVER FALLS, Wis. - The No. 17 UW-Stevens Point baseball team (18-4, 9-3) split a doubleheader with UW-Stout (15-9, 10-4) on Saturday. UWSP won game one by a 6-3 final before falling in game two, 8-3. Bradley Comer (Rhinelander, Wis./Rhinelander) had five hits on the day and four RBI. Aaron Simmons (Franklin, Wis./Franklin) and Logan Matson (Neillsville, Wis./Neillsville) had for hits each, two in each game. Simmons scored four runs and drove in one. Matson scored three runs on the day. Payton Nelson (Wausau, Wis./West) also had four hits with two runs scored and an RBI.
RIVER FALLS, WI
Western Iowa Today

ACGC boys place 5th at Indianola

(Indianola) ACGC got a boys track meet in on Friday night. The Chargers were among the 19-team field in the Indian Relays at Indianola. ACGC scored 44 points to place 5th. Trevin Suhr won the mile in 4:29.29. The 4X100 and 4X200 meter relays each lowered their own school records.
INDIANOLA, IA
CBS Minnesota

New Petition Calls For MSHSL To Make Golf A Fall Sport After Frigid Start To Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A petition to make high school golf a fall sport is gaining momentum. More than 800 people have signed on so far in support. The petition was started by Michael Hinton, a golf coach at The Blake School. It lists seven reasons for becoming a fall sport including warmer weather and more time for training. The current high school golf season started on March 21 and ends with a state tournament on June 15. Many high school sports have dealt with cancelations this season due to the cold weather. Edina High School canceled its golf team tryouts this week...
EDINA, MN

