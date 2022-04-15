Monday Schedule

RIVER FALLS, Wis. - The No. 17 UW-Stevens Point baseball team (18-4, 9-3) split a doubleheader with UW-Stout (15-9, 10-4) on Saturday. UWSP won game one by a 6-3 final before falling in game two, 8-3. Bradley Comer (Rhinelander, Wis./Rhinelander) had five hits on the day and four RBI. Aaron Simmons (Franklin, Wis./Franklin) and Logan Matson (Neillsville, Wis./Neillsville) had for hits each, two in each game. Simmons scored four runs and drove in one. Matson scored three runs on the day. Payton Nelson (Wausau, Wis./West) also had four hits with two runs scored and an RBI.

