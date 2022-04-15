ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Spencer Rattler discusses move from ‘toxic situation’ to South Carolina in ESPN article

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WqOeB_0fAf5F7g00

The end of Spencer Rattler’s time at Oklahoma was expected. After being benched for the second straight year in the Red River Showdown for Caleb Williams, the transfer portal was the most likely destination for the former starting quarterback.

Rattler, along with much of the offense, was inconsistent through the first few weeks of the season. Rattler became the target of fan frustrations in their win 16-13 win over West Virginia when select fans in the student section began chanting “we want Caleb.”

Rattler stayed the starter but former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley had a leash on his starter and pulled him after two turnovers in the first half of the Red River Showdown. Williams would come into the game and the rest was history.

Rattler would see playing time in the second half against Texas and Texas Tech, but the writing was on the wall for the former No. 1 quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class.

In a conversation with ESPN’s Chris Low, Rattler spent sometime discussing the things that went on during the 2021 season and his journey to South Carolina. Hooking up with former OU assistant turned Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer, Rattler shared his excitement to go somewhere he could be a part of building something.

“I was blown away, and knowing Coach Beamer from when he was an assistant at Oklahoma and the way he rides with his players, I knew I could trust him,” Rattler told Chris Low of ESPN. “South Carolina had everything I was looking for, and I feel like it’s more impressive if you go to a school that’s coming up and do it there, with great teammates around you, than to go somewhere like Alabama and win games. You can just feel it here, this community, this city, these fans. We’re on the rise.”

Landing with Coach Beamer at South Carolina was the perfect landing spot for Rattler. South Carolina will serve as a second chance for Rattler.

“A lot of guys don’t get another chance, to start over where they’re really wanted,” Rattler said. “I was just happy to get away from a toxic situation and get somewhere new. Anywhere was going to be better, and I found the right place.”

Rattler wouldn’t go into detail about how all that went down, but it’s clear he and fellow former Sooner-turned-Gamecock Austin Stogner were bothered by some of the reactions on social media or in the stands.

It’s difficult to infer exactly what Rattler means when he describes a “toxic situation.” He could mean his relationship with Riley or the Oklahoma fanbase or both. He could be talking about the guy who benched him in back to back Red River Showdown games. Or he could be talking about a fan base that turned on him when a potential replacement was waiting in the wings.

While Rattler’s play could have been better, as the season wore on, especially against Baylor, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State, it was clear that quarterback wasn’t the only issue plaguing the Sooners offense. Namely the playcalling wasn’t as good as it could have been as their head coach was scoping other opportunities.

Caleb Williams struggled as well against quality defenses and the Sooners lost two out of three to close out the season.

Rattler who was expected to contend for the Heisman and was the presumed first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft prior to the 2021 season, has a chance to restore his reputation that took a hit last season.

A solid season for the up and coming Gamecocks in the SEC would put Rattler in a great spot ahead of the 2023 draft cycle.

It’s wild how quickly things can change in the college football world. A year ago, the Sooners were lauded for having the best offensive mind and best quarterback situation in college football. Fast forward to 2022 and the Sooners are marching out another brilliant offensive mind and a quarterback that may not have the hype that the Sooners last two starting quarterbacks came with, but has the history of production to be a star for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022.

Like it is with Oklahoma and their turnover, Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner’s 2022 in South Carolina will be a fascinating storyline to follow this fall.

Gallery

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
The Spun

Alabama Transfer Agiye Hall Schedules Major Visit

Alabama transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall will visit the Texas Longhorns on Friday, according to Mike Roach of 247Sports. Roach said the former four-star recruit’s trip could stretch through the weekend. Last week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced that the team suspended Hall for violating team policies. He...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Report: 1 Program In Good Shape For Georgia 5-Star Transfer

The Florida State Seminoles are reportedly in good position to land five-star Georgia transfer Amarius Mims ahead of the 2022 season. Mims, the No. 3 offensive tackle recruit in the 2020 class, is the nation’s top available transfer according to 247Sports. Mims is currently on a multi-day visit with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Spencer Rattler Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time At Oklahoma

Spencer Rattler entered the 2021 season as a fan-favorite, Heisman Trophy candidate for the Oklahoma Sooners. But after throwing five interceptions through his first five games, the young quarterback’s once-solid relationship with the program soon began to sour. Fans booed Rattler as chants of “We want Caleb” rained down...
NORMAN, OK
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Lincoln Riley
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#College Football#Recruiting#American Football#Sooners#Texas Tech#Gamecocks
The Spun

Browns Sign Former Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns have made yet another addition to their quarterback room. On Thursday, the team officially announced the signing of former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs. Dobbs, 27, was selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In limited action with the team, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Danny Manning Reportedly Lands New CBB Job

After spending most of the 2021-22 college basketball season as the interim head coach at Maryland, Danny Manning was not retained by the Terps. But he’s staying in the college ranks after finding a new job. According to ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Manning is joining the staff...
LOUISVILLE, KS
The Spun

Billy Napier Announces Significant Florida Football Jersey News

Every fanbase in sports seems to be able to agree on one thing: all-black uniforms are awesome. On Thursday, Florida Gators recently-hired head football coach Billy Napier revealed that his team will be rocking all-black uniforms sometime in the near future. The fan-favorite move will also include some charitable work.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Spun

Ohio State Football Kicker Not Currently With Team

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made an important announcement this Thursday regarding senior kicker Noah Ruggles. He’s not currently with the team, but the expectation is that he’ll rejoin the Buckeyes in the summer. Ruggles, a graduate transfer from North Carolina, has been a productive kicker for...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Insider Names 3 “Most Obvious” Trade Destinations For Kyler Murray

On Thursday afternoon, the drama surrounding the Arizona Cardinals and star quarterback Kyler Murray took another awkward step. According to a new report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals have not made a new contract offer to Murray. As a result, other teams are “monitoring” for a potential trade.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

97K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy