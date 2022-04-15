Teen football players shot with pellets, BBs in Mississippi

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) — Three high school students in Mississippi have been charged with aggravated assault after football players at another high school were shot with pellets and BBs during practice Thursday.

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark told The Associated Press on Friday that two Neshoba Central High School players had “really minor” injuries. One was shot in the ankle and one in the back. Clark said an X-ray showed a third player has a pellet lodged near his collarbone. The football players were practicing without shoulder pads.

Clark said three students from nearby Philadelphia High School are charged as juveniles. He said they were shooting in a wooded area when they should have been in school. Clark said the students did not immediately say why they fired toward the football players.

“It was really just mischief,” Clark said.

Philadelphia police used a dog to track a scent to the home of one of the juveniles, and that teenager gave the names of the other two, Clark said. Two high-powered pellet air rifles and one CO2 BB handgun were found in one of the homes.

Clark said he does not think the shootings are connected to any rivalry between the two high schools.