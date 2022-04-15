ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, MS

Teen football players shot with pellets, BBs in Mississippi

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) — Three high school students in Mississippi have been charged with aggravated assault after football players at another high school were shot with pellets and BBs during practice Thursday.

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark told The Associated Press on Friday that two Neshoba Central High School players had “really minor” injuries. One was shot in the ankle and one in the back. Clark said an X-ray showed a third player has a pellet lodged near his collarbone. The football players were practicing without shoulder pads.

Clark said three students from nearby Philadelphia High School are charged as juveniles. He said they were shooting in a wooded area when they should have been in school. Clark said the students did not immediately say why they fired toward the football players.

“It was really just mischief,” Clark said.

Philadelphia police used a dog to track a scent to the home of one of the juveniles, and that teenager gave the names of the other two, Clark said. Two high-powered pellet air rifles and one CO2 BB handgun were found in one of the homes.

Clark said he does not think the shootings are connected to any rivalry between the two high schools.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Philadelphia, MS
Philadelphia, MS
Crime & Safety
Neshoba County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Neshoba County, MS
The Independent

Two children aged five and 10 found dead wearing lifejackets near boat on Arkansas lake

Two children believed to be siblings were found dead in an Arkansas lake in an apparent boating accident on Wednesday, according to officials.Police received a call on Wednesday evening from a local fisherman on Lake Ouachita that he’d found two bodies wearing lifejackets, later identified as a five-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy thought to be related.A 5 year old boy and 10 year old girl were found dead yesterday in the Yorktown Bay Area of Lake Ouachita. @ARGameandFish dive team units are on the scene to search for a missing adult who was with the children. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Zb8dnRWQy4— Gary...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Football Players#Pellet#Ap#Philadelphia High School
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Man acquitted recently for killing NFL football player Mario Addison’s brother shot and killed in Alabama

Just two months ago, Darrius Deveal Frazier, 25-years-old was acquitted in January of capital murder in the 2019 slaying of the brother of an NFL football player. According to AL.com, a Jefferson County jury, after two days of deliberation, decided Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison who played at Troy University and then for the Carolina Panthers. He now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KWQC

Police identify Davenport teen fatally shot Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 16-year-old Davenport teen fatally shot Friday has been identified as Tylan Sanders, Davenport police confirmed Monday. The shooting remains under investigation. No other information was released Monday. Around 6:19 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 900 block of Iroquois Drive for a report of gunfire...
DAVENPORT, IA
WMAZ

4 Arizona teens accused of shooting gel pellets as part of Orbeez challenge

YUMA, Ariz. — Four young men were arrested on Sunday by authorities in southern Arizona after they allegedly took part in a new challenge that encourages teens to shoot strangers with gel pellets. The Yuma Police Department said officers received calls at about 11:30 p.m. regarding bystanders who had...
YUMA, AZ
WDSU

Houma 4-year-old shot in face with pellet gun, suspects sought

NEW ORLEANS — The Houma Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old boy was shot in the face with a pellet gun on the east side of Houma on Sunday night. According to Captain Lonnie Lusco with the Houma Police Department, just after 7 p.m., a family was walking on Main Street near Ormond Street when a white car drove up to the family.
HOUMA, LA
PIX11

Teen shot during argument in Queens: NYPD

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was shot during an argument with another person in Queens, the NYPD said. The shooting happened in Jackson Heights at Northern Boulevard and 89th Street near a playground around 3:30 p.m., police said. The teen got into an argument with another person and was shot in the […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily Mail

Girl, 6, is found unconscious and dangling upside down from a tree after tornado threw her hundreds of feet from her home: Pregnant mother suffered injuries and a miscarriage

A six-year-old Texas girl was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a tree after a tornado threw her hundreds of yards from her home. Miriam Rios, 6, is currently in critical condition after a tornado with winds of up to 165 mph hit the town of Salado on Tuesday evening, totally destroying her family's mobile home.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

855K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy