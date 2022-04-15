ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Public participation process to help inform future of Westside Community Center to launch Monday

Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado
 1 day ago

A three-phased public participation process for Colorado Springs residents to help inform the future of the Westside Community Center will begin Monday, April 18 with an online survey. The full process will take place through the end of May. Public input collected through this process will be shared with City officials who will use it to help inform next steps for the community center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wNuq9_0fAf1FGW00

“We are committed to creating an environment conducive to hearing what residents envision and establishing what is appropriate in regard to supporting the westside,” said Stephannie Fortune, City Councilmember, District 3. “The learnings from this public participation process will be a significant part of the administration’s exploration and decision-making process.”

Phase one is an online survey that aims to discover values shared by community members. A non-digital version of the survey will be available. The survey will be live from April 18-29. Phase two will involve a series of focused conversations held May 16-20 with dozens of community members. This phase will explore the themes that emerge from the survey and provide ample opportunity for participants to share ideas. The third and final phase will be a half-day community workshop on May 21 to build out the ideas from the focused conversations into a set of three recommendations for viable long-term options for the Westside Community Center.

The set of recommendations generated from the public process will be presented to City officials for their consideration in determining next steps.

“Our goal through this process is to provide a variety of ways for westside residents and the broader community to engage with this project, listen to one another, and be heard by the City,” said Ryan Trujillo, City deputy chief of staff. “There are many variables for us to consider as we make decisions regarding next steps for the Westside Community Center, and community voice is certainly one of them.”

The public participation process is being designed and facilitated by Kimberley Sherwood who has been retained by the City as a third-party contractor to objectively facilitate the process. Sherwood’s role is to ensure a robust participation process. She will not be involved in any final decisions made by City officials regarding the community center. Councilmember Fortune will also be involved throughout the process.

This information was shared in a meeting open to community members both in person and online on Friday, April 15. A video recording of the meeting, as well as information about the Westside Community Center, is available at ColoradoSprings.gov/WestsideCommunityCenter.

Additional information

The City’s operational contract with the Center for Strategic Ministry (CSM) expires on May 31. CSM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has operated the community center since the Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department first sought an external operator in 2010 as a response to budgetary constraints. In March 2022, the City cancelled its request for proposal (RFP) following CSM’s withdrawal from the process, and the procurement evaluation resulting in no additional qualified proposers. The City began the process to find a new operator in November 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
The Skanner News

Community Process to Determine Art Center Head

Portland’s Albina Arts Center, a symbol of Black Portland’s creativity and self-determination, is going to be handed back to the city’s Black community, partly as a way to make amends for decades of disruption, neglect and disinvestment. At the request of the State of Oregon, the Oregon...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

GROW Racine initiative launched; help transform residents' futures

RACINE, Wis. - Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced on Thursday, March 24 the launch of a new campaign, website, and scholarships to help Racine residents connect to city resources and transform their futures. A news release says the Growing Residents’ Opportunities and Wealth (GROW) Racine initiative will be run by...
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Center, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Government Technology

Jersey City Opens Budgeting Process to Online Participation

A participatory budget pilot program in Jersey City, N.J., announced in early March, will give residents an opportunity to contribute their input online regarding the city's spending decisions. The goal, according to assistant business administrator Barkha Patel, is to increase education about and engagement in the city’s budgeting process, as...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
JC Post

Future activities are on tap at the 12th Street Community Center

Upcoming events are planned at the 12th Street Community Center in Junction City. There is an Easter Egg coloring activity April 9th from 1-3 p.m.. A men's basketball season begins April 20th. Registration is $200. Submit the roster and registration to 1002 West 12th Street. Marvin Williams will serve as League Director. For information call 785-238-7529.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WVNS

Local middle school plans inaugural craft and vendor show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural craft and vendor show is set for May at Beckley Stratton Middle School. The show benefits all programs at the school including athletics, band, and choir. Amy Shumate is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle. She said this is a great way to involve the community in fundraising for […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Councilmember
Cape Gazette

Sign up by May 1 for mini-golf event to benefit youth programs

First State Community Action Agency announced the 7th Annual Miniature Golf Tournament presented by Discover Bank will begin at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 10, at Jungle Jim’s, 36944 Country Club Road, Rehoboth Beach. Lunch will follow at the Lodge at Truitt Homestead. The deadline to register a team of...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado

191
Followers
530
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The City of Colorado Springs is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of El Paso County, Colorado, United States. Colorado Springs is the second most populous city and the most extensive city in the State of Colorado. It is the principal city of the Colorado Springs, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and is the second most prominent city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. It is located in east central Colorado, on Fountain Creek, 60 miles (97 km) south of Denver. At 6,035 feet (1,839 m) the city stands over 1 mile (1.6 km) above sea level, though some areas are significantly higher and lower. Colorado Springs is near the base of Pikes Peak, which rises 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level on the eastern edge of the Southern Rocky Mountains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy