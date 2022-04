CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fans focused on today’s Guardians’ home opener will carry a bit of hope for a young team, memories of the past and some pride in their hearts. Like most teams, some players endear themselves to fans better than others. Rocky Colavito is the poster child of fan favorites. Grady Sizemore drew his fans – especially women – when he played eight of his 10 big-league seasons in Cleveland. Francisco Lindor’s smile was infectious. Now, it seems Steven Kwan has captured that early affinity from fans in the young season.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO