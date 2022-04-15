ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Shelling out more for a carton of eggs? Experts explain why

By Gillian Brooks
siouxlandnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average price for a dozen of large eggs in the U.S. right now is $2.50. Prices have risen nearly 13% over the last year. There are many factors that are contributing to the higher prices. Part of the reason is because of the bird flu outbreak. It has killed more...

siouxlandnews.com

Comments / 0

