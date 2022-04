SAN FRANCISCO -- After yet another trademark Golden State Warriors third-quarter run, Stephen Curry walked toward the stands, gesticulating desperately for the home fans to get louder. From the outset of Game 1 of the Warriors' first-round series against the Denver Nuggets, the crowd's timidity in the first-ever playoff game at Chase Center was more than perceptible, particularly when contrasted with the organization's previous, sanctified building across the Bay Bridge -- the one that earned the "Roaracle" moniker for its pervasive, eardrum-popping din.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO