ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria Heights, IL

Eagle population ‘soaring’ in Central Illinois

By Annie Kate
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ieArT_0fAezyRR00

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Land of Lincoln is also home to one of the nation’s most recognizable symbols: the bald eagle.

But how common is it to see them flying around Central Illinois? According to local wildlife experts, it is easier than we may realize to see the beautiful birds.

According to Colton Sanders, a Naturalist at the Forest Park Nature Center in Peoria Heights, the bald eagle population in Central Illinois is in the 500-range. Across the entire state, he said, there are about 10,000 bald eagles.

5-year-old bald eagle nest destroyed in Decatur

The bird-turned-national-symbol is still federally protected, despite being off the endangered species list.

“We’re soaring at about 300,000 bald eagles back in the United States,” Sanders said. “That puts them at about 71,000 nesting pairs, meaning those are occupied nests of breeding bald eagles. Back when they were put on the endangered species list, there were about 407 nesting pairs. So, big increase that we’ve seen.”

The birds were removed from the endangered species list after they hit about 9,000 nesting pairs, he said.

“Go down to the Illinois River, any major waterway, and spend some time down there. You can see bald eagles pretty much throughout the entire year,” Sanders said. “You’re more actively going to see them in the colder months, so January, February.”

Sanders recommended Detweiler Park in Peoria for any birdwatching, since the park is right off Route 29, on the riverfront. Forest Park Nature Center, he said, is also a great place to see them flying, if there’s a clear view of the sky.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Illinois eagles are dying from lead poisoning

Vince Slabe, a wildlife research biologist at the nonprofit Conservation Science Global in Bozeman, Montana, joined Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss bald eagles dying due to lead poisoning due to deer hunter ammunition and if hunters are aware that they are unknowingly causing a problem. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Pandemic unemployment benefits may have been fraudulent

State Rep. Martin McLaughlin from the 52nd District in Illinois joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General reported up to $163 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits may be fraudulent. Whom should you contact? What steps can you take? Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Lincoln, IL
Government
Lincoln, IL
Lifestyle
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Peoria Heights, IL
Government
City
Decatur, IL
City
Birds, IL
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria Heights, IL
Local
Illinois Government
WCIA

Five-year-old bald eagle nest destroyed

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of bald eagles was left without a nest on Tuesday. Why it fell to the ground is still a mystery, but there wasn’t much left of it after it fell. One bird stayed in the nest as it fell while two others were able to escape. One bird made […]
DECATUR, IL
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Illinois#Bald Eagles#The Land Of Lincoln#Naturalist
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Terrifying Illinois Mansion Is So Haunted it Sat Vacant for Nearly 50 Years

It may not be October, but any month of the year is a great time for ghost stories, don't ya think?. I recently went on the hunt for some of the most haunted homes in Illinois when I came across the story about the infamous Schweppe Mansion located just outside of Chicago in Lake Forest, Illinois. Now I have to admit I'm stuck in the weird place of wanting this beautiful home and being terrified of it.
LAKE FOREST, IL
WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
FanSided

Why did Dora Madison Burge leave Chicago Fire?

Jessica “Chilli” Chilton delighted fans from the moment she debuted on Chicago PD. She gave such a spirited performance as an informant that the showrunners for Fire decided to recast her as the informant’s twin sister. She joined Fire as an ambulance driver in season 3, and was set up to be a mainstay character in the future.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KFVS12

Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois fisherman was sentenced to a year in federal prison for illegally catching and selling sturgeon. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky, Daniel Allen, 44, of Brookport, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison followed by two years of post-release supervision for violating the Lacey Act.
BROOKPORT, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gas giveaways harm people. We shouldn’t let rich politicians like Willy Wilson do them.

Update Monday 3/21/22, 8:00 PM: The Chicago Tribune reported the following:. In order to avoid another traffic calamity, officials with the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago police released a joint statement saying their agencies were “coordinating with Dr. Wilson and his staff to provide city and department resources to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure public safety during his gas giveaway at participating stations located in the city of Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
CJ Coombs

A Kansas City restaurant that built memories: Stephenson's Apple Restaurant

Stephenson's Apple FarmPhoto on postcard by R.G. Askren postmarked 1972 via cardcow.com. One of the popular restaurants I used to frequent from the time I moved to Kansas City as a teenager into my adulthood was Stephenson's Apple Farm Restaurant. This restaurant was located at the corner of U.S. Highway 40 and Lee's Summit Road in Independence, Missouri. Who could forget the apple fritters and then want to imitate them by trying to make them at home? In 1971, the restaurant published a bound book of recipes which is still listed on Amazon although it is not currently available. However, you can find the restaurant's favorite recipes online like the baked chicken in butter and cream.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Chicago

Two suburbs back out of Willie Wilson's plan to give away $1 million in free gas

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) -- On Thursday,  $1 million worth of free gas will be going up for grabs thanks to philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, some police departments want nothing to do with the giveaway. But we have learned that Chicago Police will not allow people to line up early and block traffic for the giveaway, and two south suburbs have told Wilson to take his gas giveaway somewhere else. There were initially 50 gas stations on the list for Wilson's gasoline giveaway, but the number is quickly dwindling down as he prepares...
CHICAGO, IL
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy