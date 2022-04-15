Maryland Mom Killed By BF Was Ripped Away From Family, Her Grieving Kids Say

Marc Evans (left) and Rema Gibson (right) Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department/Facebook

This wasn't the way Rema Gibson's loved ones would have expected her to go: Shot and killed by someone else who was supposed to love her just as much.

The 45-year-old Maryland mom was killed Tuesday, April 12 by her boyfriend Marc Evans, 50, of Waldorf, in an apparent act of domestic violence, authorities said.

He was being held without bond in the Fort Washington murder. Meanwhile, condolences poured in for her.

"When you receive a text telling you that someone you know has gain their wings, to me it just shuts down everything inside me," one Facebook user wrote. "I can’t wrap my head around this one. Rema Gibson may you Rest in Paradise."

Police responded to the reported shooting in the 1000 block of Palmer Road at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, police said.

Upon arrival, Gibson was found in a hallway suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene and Evans was arrested, police said.

Investigators believe the two had gotten into an argument that ended with Evans opening fire on Gibson.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 22-0017506.

