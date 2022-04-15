ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Mom Killed By BF Was Ripped Away From Family, Her Grieving Kids Say

By David Cifarelli
 1 day ago
Marc Evans (left) and Rema Gibson (right) Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department/Facebook

This wasn't the way Rema Gibson's loved ones would have expected her to go: Shot and killed by someone else who was supposed to love her just as much.

The 45-year-old Maryland mom was killed Tuesday, April 12 by her boyfriend Marc Evans, 50, of Waldorf, in an apparent act of domestic violence, authorities said.

He was being held without bond in the Fort Washington murder. Meanwhile, condolences poured in for her.

"When you receive a text telling you that someone you know has gain their wings, to me it just shuts down everything inside me," one Facebook user wrote. "I can’t wrap my head around this one. Rema Gibson may you Rest in Paradise."

Police responded to the reported shooting in the 1000 block of Palmer Road at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, police said.

Upon arrival, Gibson was found in a hallway suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene and Evans was arrested, police said.

Investigators believe the two had gotten into an argument that ended with Evans opening fire on Gibson.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 22-0017506.

Comments / 39

Rosemarie Carreras
1d ago

HelloThis is so heartbreaking. When someone says they are through why is it ok to take their life.So sorry for this loss of precious life. Praying for family and friends. 🙏🙏🙏

Reply
21
Marriel Evergreen
1d ago

this is heart breaking! may you rest in peace in the house of almighty and I hope you get the justice you deserve, prayers too the family on this difficult time.

Reply
14
james Bogan
15h ago

coward , I'm so tired of these sensitive man boys who can't be confronted by a strong woman get in their feelings and this is their reaction killing or abusing woman , what happened to walking away ,my grandfather would say woman are supposed to be loved hugged and kissed and if you have to beat her to keep her you don't need her because that same man won't hit or fight a man . coward .so sorry for you're lost

Reply
7
