DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The trial of Henry Dinkins, accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020, could be held in Linn County. On Monday, attorneys Chad and Jennifer Frese filed a document in Scott County District Court saying that Linn County is being considered for the trial and that Dinkins “acknowledges that he has discussed this matter fully with counsel and considered all options presented for a venue change.”

LINN COUNTY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO