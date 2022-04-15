ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookwood, AL

Brookwood names athletes of the month

By County Line
thecountyline.net
 1 day ago

The following Brookwood High School students were named...

thecountyline.net

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Athletes of the Week April 15

A high-flying senior hitter for the Indian River volleyball team, Carson turned in a dominating performance April 13 at Cape, as the Indians knocked the Vikings from the ranks of the unbeaten in straight games. Barner is a 6-foot-4, blond, lean and springy player with serious ups who often drives home non-returnable kill shots. “He is obviously a difference maker in a game,” said Cape coach Tyler Coupe. “But in addition to his tremendous vertical game, he is a smart player and a team player who obviously just enjoys being out there.” Barnes is also an accomplished beach player. He and his partner Ayden Keeter won the 18U boys USA Volleyball National Beach Tour junior championship in Florida in July 2021. This fall, Carson will attend Webber International University in Babson Park, Fla., where he will play beach and indoor volleyball.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
The Flint Journal

Flint-area boys track and field athletes to watch in 2022

‘FLINT – Powers Catholic and Beecher both had individuals state track and field champions in 2021 while finishing second and third, respectively, in the Division 2 and 4 state meets. Both have individual state champions returning and they’re among the Flint-area track and field athletes to watch this season....
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookwood, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Brookwood, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Education
WTVM

Auburn gymnastics advances to NCAA Championship finals

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn has advanced to Saturday’s NCAA Championship finals in gymnastics. Thursday, the team earned the third-highest score in program history, scoring 197.8375. In the second session of the semi-final round, Suni Lee shined early on beam shoring a 99.625. “In the past couple meets I’ve...
AUBURN, AL
WALB 10

ASU women’s basketball team host tryouts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State’s women’s basketball team had tryouts today. There were 28 ladies from various areas. Some are current students at ASU, some were from other areas in Southwest Georgia, they even had some from North Carolina show up, and a 40 year old woman.
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Brookwood High School#County Line Monthly#County Line Yearly
Denton Record-Chronicle

Local athletes advance to Regional track and field meets

Krum High School’s Zach Paul set a new school record at the District 7-4A track meeting in Springtown on Thursday, running the 400-meter dash in 50.82 seconds. “Zach Paul has been able to compete in some of the toughest events all season long. Asking a guy to run the 400, 800 and anchor the mile relay is a tall task for a sophomore,” said Krum track and field coach Bruce Bevers.
ARGYLE, TX
Daily Leader

2022 Daily Leader All-Area Boys’ Basketball Team

Once he steps across half court, Jaheim Ball is within his shooting range. A 5-foot-10 senior guard, Ball averaged 14.3 points per game for a Lawrence County team that finished 18-10 this season. He also averaged 4.1 assist and 3.3 rebounds per game for coach Pat Bridges. Ball can pull up from the logo, but he’s also a gifted passer that ran the offense as a point guard.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
Forsyth County News

West Forsyth celebrates 19 seniors at spring signing ceremony

Nineteen West Forsyth seniors signed their National Letter of Intent Thursday during a spring signing ceremony at West Forsyth High School. West's baseball team had the largest contingent with four seniors signing to continue their baseball career in college, including Jake Fernandez [Wallace State], Brian Garmon II [Georgia State], Brady Poppe [Oglethorpe University] and Hunter Cook [Erskine College].
FORSYTH, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Northgate soccer sweeps first round

Don’t remind Head Soccer Coach Maurice Campbell and his boys and girls soccer teams that they are the fourth seed from their region because they don’t want to hear it. Both teams hit the road this week against the top seed teams from Region 4 and each returned to Valhalla victorious.
NEWNAN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy