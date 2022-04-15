Daily News: What Makes Sienna Miller Tick, The LGBT Community Center’s Annual Bash Raises $1.8 Million, Dotdash Meredith Discontinues Martha Stewart Mag, And More!
New Yorkers fundraise a staggering $1.8 million at The Center’s annual gala. Passion was to be found in abundance at Cipriani Wall Street last night, as some 700 proud LGBT community members and allies joined together to raise funds for beloved organization, The Center. Guests listened to rousing, emotive, humorous, and...fashionweekdaily.com
Comments / 0