Daily News: What Makes Sienna Miller Tick, The LGBT Community Center’s Annual Bash Raises $1.8 Million, Dotdash Meredith Discontinues Martha Stewart Mag, And More!

Some celebrity friendships might seem to the public like a bond between two characters from disparate fictional worlds who are thrown into the same movie (like when the King and Grand Duke from "Cinderella" show up at Ariel's wedding in "The Little Mermaid"). One might look at the friendship between Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg as one of these oddly delightful anomalies, but the West Coast rapper isn't Stewart's only comrade from beyond the food world. According to People, she counts pop star Justin Bieber, SNL's Pete Davidson, and "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon among those in her inner circle. And as revealed on Instagram this month by Khloé Kardashian, Stewart is also buds with Kris Jenner.

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO