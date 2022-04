The Amarillo Fire Department was alerted Friday morning to an aircraft emergency, after an inbound airplane had a report of smoke in the cabin. According to a news release, at 11:24 a.m., Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting crews set up near the runway at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport before the plane landed, and they were in contact with the pilots in order to assess the situation. The aircraft was an A320 Airbus carrying 115 passengers.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO