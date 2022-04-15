ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls news community mourned the loss of one of their own

By Christopher Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hO7K8_0fAewJIh00

The Wichita Falls broadcast news community mourned the loss of one of their own.

On Thursday, it was announced Shatanya Clarke, a KFDX-TV3 journalist and news anchor, lost her battle with brain cancer.

According to the station's web memorial , Clarke came into the news business to help bring awareness to those who needed it the most. She started as a reporter in 2018 and moved her way up to the anchor chair last year.

Her passion for helping people went beyond telling the story and helped spur station functions, such as an annual Faith Mission fundraiser event called “Soups and Socks.” During the pandemic, she started a news franchise called Helping the Helpers to aid local charities get the donations they needed.

Clarke was open about her fight against cancer and posted regular updates on social media and on her YouTube channel named “ Shatanya’s Journey .”

KFDX TV News Director Adam P. Bradshaw said, “Shatanya Clarke was larger than life. She had a sassy Jamaican spirit that would light up any room. As a storyteller she had the passion for helping others, especially children. Her deep involvement in the Wichita Falls nonprofit scene is proof of her dedication to those less fortunate in our community. Her friends, her family and her fellow citizens are feeling this huge loss.”

She was optimistic about upcoming medical treatments. She passed away at her home Thursday. She was 27 years old. Services are pending.

The Times Record News extends its deepest condolences to Ms. Clarke's family and her TV news colleagues.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls news community mourned the loss of one of their own

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Ohio zoo mourns loss of skunk named Fabreeze

POWELL, Ohio — An Ohio zoo is mourning the loss of its skunk named Fabreeze. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium posted on Facebook Friday that the zoo's care team decided to humanely euthanize Fabreeze on Monday due to a recent decline in his health. Zoo staff members found Fabreeze...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

A metro Atlanta community rallies behind a teen battling brain cancer

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Dawsonville community is working together to support one of their own. They are raising money for the treatment of a teenage football player battling brain cancer. “I know this is scary, but he’ll be here every step of the way,” is the message echoed by...
DAWSONVILLE, GA
AZFamily

Phoenix art community comes together to help one of their own

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Pablo Luna has been leaving his mark (often literally) on the Valley for decades. But for the last month, various health issues have forced the Valley painter and street artist to remain hospitalized, fighting for his life. To help with costs, those closest to Pablo put on a fundraiser at Barrio Cafe and Fridas Garden in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
WBKO

BGPD mourns Loss of K9 Unit Max

The latest news and weather. Small Business Administration will begin a pilot program on Wednesday. Alvaton Elementary world down syndrome day celebration. Spring is in the air, and gardens are getting prepped and ready to go. Storm Spotter Expo LIVE. Updated: 13 hours ago. The National Weather Service, WKU's Ogden...
ALVATON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Brain Tumor#News Anchor#Cancer#Faith Mission#Kfdx Tv News#Jamaican#The Times Record News
CBS News

This man donated a kidney to a stranger — then summited Mount Kilimanjaro to prove a point

In June 2019, Steve Wilson was going on a bike ride. Like many of us often do, he checked his phone beforehand, and saw a moving post about his friend's daughter. "She was a junior in high school at the time, she just received a life-saving kidney from a woman in town," Wilson told CBS News. "And they didn't even know this woman til they made the plea for their daughter."
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Times Record News

Times Record News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy