NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS Newspath/KCNC/WKRC) - After a two-year break, there are whole lot of people who want to get out again and this odd event is proof of that. Frozen Dead Guy Days had to take some time off, but bringing it back was important for the town. It is a huge springtime event in a town of 1500 that fills with well over 20,000 people.

FESTIVAL ・ 29 DAYS AGO