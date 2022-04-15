ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Griff Spex drops debut LP (LIVE) FROM TRANSMUTATION

By Raphael Helfand
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGriff Spex is a rare rapper-producer who seems unconcerned with hip-hop's mainstream trends but still sounds fresh and of the moment. This is also true of the crew he runs with, which includes adamantly weird Memphis emcees Cities Aviv and Lukah, and experimental pop artist Slic, with whom he...

