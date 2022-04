How circular economy can redefine our waste. This is the third webinar of a six-part webinar series. This webinar series focuses on a select few of the sustainable R’s. You may be familiar with reduce, reuse, and recycle; this series will also cover rethink, rot, and repair. This webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. and will focus on reuse.

