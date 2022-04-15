ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gabby Barrett returning to ‘American Idol’ as a mentor

jambroadcasting.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I Hope” you’ll tune in when Gabby Barrett makes her return to American Idol. The country/pop star came in third on the ABC show in 2018. Since then, she’s scored massive hits...

jambroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q 96.1

Pregnant ‘American Idol’ Contestant Met Future Husband at ‘Idol’ Audition

American Idol is known for making fairy tale endings happen — just not usually when it comes to romance!. The March 20 episode of Idol showed contestant Haley Slaton auditioning for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan by singing both "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus and "One and Only" by Adele, earning her a ticket to Hollywood. When the episode was filmed in October 2021, she was five-and-a-half months pregnant with her first child.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

The Real Reason Kenedi Anderson Quit American Idol

For the past two weeks, suspiciously, American Idol has not released video of Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson’s performances from Hollywood Week—either her Duets or Showstopper performances—leading to suspicions that the 17-year-old from Crozet, Va., had quit the show. The Real Reason Why Kenedi Anderson Quit American...
CROZET, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Outsider.com

American Idol Contestant Delivers Cover of ‘The Dance’ That Would Make Garth Brooks Proud

On last night’s “American Idol” episode, one contestant paid tribute to Garth Brooks with a stunning rendition of his hit song, “The Dance.”. Twenty-four-year-old Daniel Marshall Griffith didn’t have a huge music career leading up to his “American Idol” audition. He confessed to judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan that he only started seriously singing “five or six” months ago. The Chesapeake, Virginia, native performed in about four or five gigs in that time, surprising the judges.
THEATER & DANCE
MassLive.com

‘American Idol’: Judge Lionel Richie says he was nervous after Massachusetts native Scarlet forgets song during duo but sends singer to top 24 of competition

A Springfield-area native attempted to redeem herself during Monday night’s episode of “American Idol” after she forgot the song during the duo round of the competition. “During the duet round me and my partner both forgot the song because we had just learned it,” Scarlet said in an interview with the show.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Kris Allen
Person
Jordin Sparks
Person
Cade Foehner
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Ruben Studdard
Person
Gabby Barrett
Page Six

‘American Idol’ competitor was 5 months pregnant — then met her dream man

“American Idol” contestant Haley Slaton nabbed much more than a golden ticket on the singing competition. The singer, 23, auditioned for judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan during Sunday evening’s episode, singing Miley Cyrus’ 2009 hit “The Climb.” But it turns out Slaton had met her now-husband, Jordan Myles, during the first round of auditions — and even performed her solo for the panel of A-listers while she was five months pregnant, a feat she told host Ryan Seacrest was “not an obstacle” for her. The couple “got married pretty quick” on Christmas Eve, Slaton said in an interview with The Gazette in Cedar Rapids,...
CELEBRITIES
AL.com

‘American Idol’: Look for this Alabama winner to return during Hollywood Week

Several “American Idol” veterans will return to the reality series as mentors during Hollywood Week in Season 20, and an “Idol” winner from Alabama will be among them. Birmingham’s Ruben Studdard, who took the title in 2003, has confirmed that he’ll offer guidance to this year’s crop of contestants in the R&B genre. That’s right in line with his rep as the Velvet Teddy Bear -- a nickname bestowed on Studdard by Gladys Knight as a guest judge on “Idol” during Season Two.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Abc#American Idol S 20th
The Boot

The Judds Reuniting to Perform at 2022 CMT Music Awards

The Judds are reuniting to perform on television together for the first time in 20 years. People reports that the mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd are slated to reunite for a live performance during the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The Judds will sing their 1990 hit "Love Can Build a Bridge" in front of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville during the show on April 11, with Kacey Musgraves set to introduce their performance.
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

Chayce Beckham, Other Favorites Return to Perform on ‘American Idol’

Three American Idol alums are set to return to the show for this Sunday’s Top 20 episode. Last season’s winner Chayce Beckham will appear, as well as Season 17 runner-up Alejandro Aranda and Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips. ‘American Idol’ Alums Returning for Top 20 Episode. According...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

2022 CMT Music Awards: How to Watch, Who’s Nominated, Who’s Performing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Like its country cousins the ACM Awards and CMA Awards, this has been a time of change for the CMT Music Awards. This year, the annual event will move to a new television network and a new location, and air in a completely different time of year. There will even be a new co-host to join one returning from the previous year. But if past CMT Music Awards are any indication, it’s...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Mark Holy Saturday With Her Sons Kingston, Zuma & Apollo: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton made sure the Easter weekend was a family and friends affair! The “Don’t Speak” singer took to her Instagram on Sunday (April 17) to share clips of the superstar couple celebrating Holy Saturday with the three sons she shares with her ex Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7. The blended family lit candles in a church to celebrate the special day, and the couple’s BFF Carson Daly joined in!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy