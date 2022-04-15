Gabby Barrett returning to ‘American Idol’ as a mentor

“American Idol” contestant Haley Slaton nabbed much more than a golden ticket on the singing competition.
The singer, 23, auditioned for judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan during Sunday evening’s episode, singing Miley Cyrus’ 2009 hit “The Climb.”
But it turns out Slaton had met her now-husband, Jordan Myles, during the first round of auditions — and even performed her solo for the panel of A-listers while she was five months pregnant, a feat she told host Ryan Seacrest was “not an obstacle” for her.
The couple “got married pretty quick” on Christmas Eve, Slaton said in an interview with The Gazette in Cedar Rapids,...
Comments / 0