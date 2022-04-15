Pastel Pink Suede Appears On This Spring-Ready New Balance 920

Fuchsia, also answering to magenta or hot pink, will bring a much-needed sense of positivity and escapism to your wardrobe. Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director at Valentino, loves the colour so much he has mixed his own shade with Pantone. Called Pink PP, it made up 40 looks at his recent AW22 show, from tiny bubble dresses to sweeping opera coats, all shown on a matching runway. Guests, including Zendaya (below) attended the Paris show wearing it head-to-toe. Further confirmation comes via trend forecaster WGSN who named Coloro’s deep pink Orchid Flower “colour of the year”. Take a tip from Halston and add a real one to your desk (£5, ikea.com).
Comments / 0