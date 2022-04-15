ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Pastel Pink Suede Appears On This Spring-Ready New Balance 920

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Easter Sunday just around the corner, the sneaker industry has honed in on spring-time pastel hues with fervor. Our favorite muted tones have arrived on today’s most relevant sneakers, and the New Balance 920...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim"

Continuing to deliver standout women’s exclusive releases, Jordan Brand is now readying the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim.”. The upcoming take on the classic features white tumbled leather upper bases accented by weathered blue denim overlays. The contrasting element is continued on the Swoosh, “NIKE AIR” tongue tags and Wings motif branding. While metallic gold Jumpman lace dubraes and white midsoles paired with light blue rubber outsoles round up the design of the shoe.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Lizzo Impressively Hikes in 7-Inch Gun-Shaped Heels With Pink Bodysuit While Promoting New Music

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo shows that even dirt can’t stop her from wearing statement-making shoes. In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the “Rumors” singer sat on a hill covered in dirt while wearing a contrasting outfit as she read “Why I Love Men: The Joys of Dating.” She promoted forthcoming new music in caption, noting “About Damn Time” releases on April 14. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) The “Truth...
YOGA
Footwear News

Rihanna Puts a Sporty-Chic Twist on Maternity Style in Blue Ribbed Bralette & Midi Skirt With Adidas Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna continues to show that pregnancy fashion does not have to be traditional. The “Breakin’ Dishes” singer was spotted last night while leaving Nobu restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing an athletic-inspired outfit that put her baby bump on full display. For the outfit, Rih Rih went with a ribbed blue sweatsuit from Alaïa. She wore a bralette that incorporated two straps. On the lower half, Rihanna wore an ankle-length skirt in the...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastel Pink#Suede#Easter Sunday#Nb#New Balance#North Americaapr
Footwear News

Ashanti’s Edgy Style Evolution Includes Risky Cutout Dress, Statement Colors & Thigh-High Boots

Click here to read the full article. From music to fashion, Ashanti has been nothing short of impressive and inspirational. Throughout her stellar career, the Princess of R&B has created timeless classics while maintaining an equally stylish wardrobe. She has gradually evolved into her own and effortlessly masters her own chic sartorial sense with the help of her stylist, Tim B. Whether she’s performing on stage or slaying looks via her Instagram page, you can expect to see her in ensembles that ooze glamour and stay true to her edgy Y2K aesthetic. The Grammy Award-winning songstress has an incomparable fashion catalog...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Jewel Swooshes Make A Cameo Along This Black, Grey, And Orange Nike Air Max 95

Despite coming off a milestone year, the Nike Air Max 95 has maintained its momentum throughout the early months of 2022. And with its next appearance, which builds off an already extensive range of neutral colorways, the silhouette is incorporating the beloved jewel Swoosh. Here, said emblem replaces the Air...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Puts Preppy Spin on Her Bombshell Style for ‘The View’ in Plunging Lace Top, Satin Pink Skirt & Pointy Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Pamela Anderson looked ultra-chic as she arrived at ABC Studios for a taping of “The View” in New York City on Tuesday. The “Baywatch” alum has been making rounds to promote her upcoming stint in the Broadway musical, “Chicago.” The model made a case for spring in a cropped cream and pink jacket. The motorcycle-inspired number was adorned with pink circles around the collar, on the bodice and on the cuffs. Anderson continued with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Rihanna Is Date Night Casual with A$AP Rocky in ‘Baby Daddy’ T-Shirt, Denim and Air Jordans

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna gave her viral pregnancy style a sporty spin for a Hollywood date night with A$AP Rocky last night. While seeing a movie together, the musician couple stepped out on Hollywood Boulevard. Rihanna was casually dressed in a pair of wide-legged blue jeans, as well as a printed white graphic T-shirt that read “Who Dat Is?” and “Das Jus My Baby Daddy” with an image of two cartoon mouses — a cheeky reference to herself and Rocky. Completing her look was a gold pendant necklace, color-blocked navy track jacket and a white trucker hat...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Defies Gravity in Daring Cutout Dress With Architectural Heels

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordyn Woods gives a lesson in being cozy and chic — no matter the occasion. The influencer shared a photoset on Instagram today that showed the model posing while wearing a cozy outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) For the outfit, Woods went with a green fuzzy coat that was slightly oversized. The garment came to her calves and added a bright pop of color. Underneath,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Elevates an Unexpected Maxi Dress With Gold Balenciaga Choker & Pointy Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian took a classy and chic ensemble to new heights while out in New York City on Tuesday. The reality television star was spotted leaving a meeting at One World Trade Center. The industry muse looked flawless and fashionable in an off-the-shoulder black dress. The form-fitting ankle-length number was complete with long-sleeves and a fold over neckline. To add a touch of drama to her monochromatic look, the Skims founder accessorized with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Lesson in Runway Walking in Chanel Surf Top, Leggings & Sock Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony showcased her strut on the catwalk in sleek designer threads in a video shared on Instagram. “S N A T C H E D,” she wrote under the recording. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) In the short clip, Anthony donned a Chanel 2003 Sports CC Patch T-shirt. Taking inspiration from the surf world, the short-sleeve top protects the chest from the friction of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Brightens Up in Chic Yellow Crop Top & Matching Skirt With White Louboutin Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kristen Stewart wore an epic two-piece set in San Fransisco yesterday in a photo shared on Instagram by her stylist Tara Swennen. The “Spencer” actress modeled an Alessandra Rich sunshine yellow crop top and matching maxi skirt. The set had white stripes and the skirt incorporated silver buttons. The slightly smokey eye, chunky silver rings and silver necklaces on the actress round out the look. The bright yellow hints at a yearning for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

How to wear hot pink: this season’s most stylish colour

Fuchsia, also answering to magenta or hot pink, will bring a much-needed sense of positivity and escapism to your wardrobe. Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director at Valentino, loves the colour so much he has mixed his own shade with Pantone. Called Pink PP, it made up 40 looks at his recent AW22 show, from tiny bubble dresses to sweeping opera coats, all shown on a matching runway. Guests, including Zendaya (below) attended the Paris show wearing it head-to-toe. Further confirmation comes via trend forecaster WGSN who named Coloro’s deep pink Orchid Flower “colour of the year”. Take a tip from Halston and add a real one to your desk (£5, ikea.com).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Makes a Case for Allover Orange in Fiery Bodycon Dress & Mules

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordyn Woods posted to Instagram today in an orange mood. The social media influencer found herself head-to-toe in the bright hue, slipping into a bodycon maxi dress with long sleeves and ruching. The accessories helped keep the foundation of the look simple and bright with an orange clutch that incorporated a faux fur texture, adding a whimsical touch to the almost-sporty look. Gold rings and a dainty gold bracelet sealed the deal for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Saweetie Debuts Vibrant Pink Hair With 5-Inch Metallic Heels & Skinny Jeans at Clippers Game

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Saweetie hit the latest NBA game in a cute and casual outfit. The rapper was spotted at the Crypto.com Arena in on Wednesday in LA, watching the Clippers play the Suns. To the event, Saweetie showed off bright pink hair, styled in a high ponytail. She wore a white crop T-shirt with a light pink and green butterfly logo. She paired her top with blue skinny jeans, and glammed up the look with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Sandra Bullock Teams Her Pink Couture Gown With Thigh-High Boots

After a long stint out of the spotlight, rom-com queen Sandra Bullock has returned to the Hollywood circuit in recent months, and her bold wardrobe suggests she’s enjoying it. It all kicked off with the sequined Stella McCartney catsuit she wore to the premiere of her new film back in December. Since then, she’s done crop tops (Lela Rose for an appearance on The Stephen Colbert Show); cut-outs (more Stella at the South by Southwest festival), and now couture—teamed not with princess heels, but rather thigh-high boots.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Bright Red Detailing Reimagines the COMME des GARÇONS PLAY x Converse Chuck 70

Building on the popularity of their footwear collaborations, COMME des GARÇONS PLAY and Converse are set to introduce a reimagination of their Chuck 70 design. Releasing in both Hi and Lo height options, the COMME des GARÇONS PLAY x Converse Chuck 70 has been given bright red midsole and foxing setups. Accented by contrasting black or white pinstripe details, the new sole unit toolings serve to match the iconic heart-and-eyes logo found on the collaboration. As per usual, the black or white premium canvas uppers are stamped with co-branding and feature contrasting panel strips at the rear.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Serves Y2K Outfit Inspiration in a Red Halter Tank and Chunky Black Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Singer Dua Lipa gives a lesson in Y2K style in an edgy top paired with slouchy jeans. Lipa posed backstage in a photoset on Instagram during one of tour stops during her “Future Nostalgia” tour in a red halter top that had a racer front and had stylish drawstrings at the bottom of the top. She paired the look with a pair of slouchy light-wash jeans that definitely brought home her stylish flair. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy