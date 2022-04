Twitch's report function used to call out offensive or inappropriate content on the streaming platform is getting a facelift to give users a "more intuitive reporting process," the Twitch team said this week. The revised reporting process follows a commitment from Angela Hession, the VP of global trust and safety at Twitch, from late last year that said changes like this would be implemented following a crackdown on hate raids and other problematic occurrences within the platform. The new report system is going to start rolling out for users soon, Twitch said, but it won't be fully implemented until a few months have passed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 24 DAYS AGO