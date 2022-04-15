ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

The Brooklyn subway shooting suspect has been denied bail. 4 survivors are still in the hospital

kadn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFour survivors were still hospitalized Thursday, two days after a shooting on a subway train left New Yorkers badly shaken and forced a reckoning over passenger security on the largest public transportation system in the country. The man authorities say was the shooter, Frank James, 62, was denied bail...

www.kadn.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Ohio, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
Radar Online.com

Singer Brandy Sued By 60-Year-Old Ex-Housekeeper For Alleged Age Discrimination

Singer Brandy is being dragged to court by her ex-employee who accuses the singer of firing her due to her age despite working together for decades. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the singer’s former housekeeper Maria Castaneda aka Elizabeth Juarez is suing her for failure to pay proper wages, failing to provide proper meal breaks, age discrimination, failure to prevent discrimination and wrongful termination.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank James
KTVU FOX 2

Woman punched in the face in unprovoked attack on subway in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two men involved in the unprovoked attack of a woman and the man who came to her defense aboard a subway train in Downtown Brooklyn. On Mar. 2 at about 5:25 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was traveling on a southbound A train as it approached the Jay Street Station when she was suddenly punched and kicked in the face multiple times by the suspects, said police.
BROOKLYN, NY
US News and World Report

New York Subway Shooting Suspect Arrested on Mass Transit Violence Charge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The man suspected of setting off smoke bombs and spraying gunfire inside a New York City subway car, injuring 23 people, was arrested on Wednesday on a federal charge of violently attacking a mass transportation system, capping an around-the-clock manhunt. Frank James, 62, was taken into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Subway#Nypd#New Yorkers#African Americans
Reuters

Factbox-Eight facts about suspect in New York subway shooting

(Reuters) - The suspect in Tuesday’s shooting of 10 riders on a New York City subway car was taken into custody on Wednesday, law enforcement sources told local media. * Authorities identified the suspect as Frank Robert James, 62. He is a Black man, 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall and heavy set, according to a description and photographs released by police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBRE

Police deem suspect a ‘danger to society’, deny bail

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRRE/WYOU) — A man is facing multiple charges after police say he barricaded himself in the house of someone who had a protection from abuse order against him. 29-year-old Shane Craft, of Freeland, is charged with resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct. Police say that on Wednesday just before noon […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
TMZ.com

Passenger Jumps Overboard on Carnival Cruise

A man jumped overboard on a Carnival cruise headed for Florida ... and so far no sign of him. A passenger on the boat tells TMZ ... she was on deck 7 early Saturday morning when 2 teens came running past her in a panic. She told them to slow down so they wouldn't hurt themselves, and that's when they screamed someone had gone overboard.
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
MTA
CBS New York

Police seek suspect in deadly road rage shooting in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - New video shows the moments before a deadly road rage shooting in Brooklyn.Police say it happened March 13 around 4:30 a.m. after a fender bender in Brownsville. Both drivers exchanged words, but the victim drove off after the other driver pulled out a gun. Police say the other driver followed the victim, shot him and then drove off. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Jose Flores, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Police say the suspect's vehicle is described as a light gray Infiniti Q50 with read-end damage on the passenger side.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy