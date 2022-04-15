Kelvin Joseph's attorney, Cowboys release statements on CBs alleged involvement in fight ending in murder

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was identified as a person of interest in a March 18 murder. Reports from Dallas Morning News and the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram detailed Joseph’s alleged involvement in the killing of 20-year-old Cameron Ray outside the OT Tavern.

These reports come a month after Dallas police reached out to the public for details and Joseph was identified in the situation for a YKDV chain on video YKDV Bossman Fat is Joseph’s rap persona that he had used before his NFL career. DMN reported Joseph was a passenger in the vehicle when Ray was shot and killed, according to Joseph’s attorney.

“Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray,” Barry Sorrels, Josephs attorney, said. “Mr. Ray’s death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family’s loss. On the night of March 17, Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.”

The Cowboys released an official statement on Friday, one day after the initial report.

An NFL spokesperson also said the situation is under review for the league’s personal conduct policy.

Joseph played sparingly in 10 games as a rookie, but earned playing time in dominant wins on the tail end of the season. The Kentucky product is expected to compete for the second starting spot with Anthony Brown.