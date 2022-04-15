ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermosa Beach, CA

Health Services seek help identifying man, 82, found in Hermosa Beach

By City News Service Inc.
 1 day ago
Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to identify a patient at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and find his family members.

On April 2, the 82-year-old man — who said his name was Walter Taylor — was found by paramedics in Hermosa Beach and was brought to the hospital, according to Los Angeles County Health Services.

“The hospital is seeking the public’s and news media’s help in identifying this patient’s family because he is unable to provide information for next of kin,” a health services statement said. “He is currently conscious, but unable to communicate any information that will help the hospital identify his family.”

The man is Black, 6 feet tall, weighs 198 pounds and has black/gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone knowing his identity or family members was urged to call the hospital at 424-306-6851.

