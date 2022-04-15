Is The Movie ‘Breakthrough’ Based on a True Story?

Everyone knows Chrissy Metz from her Emmy-nominated role on the hit drama This Is Us , but in 2019 she made us cry from the screen for her role in the movie Breakthrough . The faith-based film told the story of a St. Louis teenager who slipped through an icy lake in January 2015 and was underwater for 15 minutes before resuscitative efforts were started. Once he is rescued, he remains in a coma leaving his family to turn to high powers for solace.

It’s a tear-jerker and a story about the power of family, but if you’re probably wondering if this is a true story. keep reading!

Is Breakthrough Based On A True Story?

Yes, the story centers around the real life events of John Smith. On January 19th, 2015, John and his friends were messing around on the ice of Lake St. Louise. The ice eventually broke, and while the other two boys were rescued, John was trapped under the ice, sinking to the bottom of the lake. John spent 15 minutes underwater before being pulled up by rescue forces. He was taken to St. Joseph Hospital West, and after 43 minutes of unresponsive CPR, doctors were ready to pronounce him dead.

Then John’s adoptive mother, Joyce, came burst into the hospital room and aloud to say a desperate prayer: “Holy Spirit, please come and give me back my son!”

What Happened To John Smith?

Everything changed after his mother’s prayer: John’s heart began beating once again. Doctors had told Joyce and Brian, his adoptive father, that John would likely never regain neurological function. John was awake and answering questions within 48 hours of his rescue.

To this day, John’s recovery is considered a medical miracle, and he leads a healthy life. He and his mother attended the premiere of the movie.

Where Can I Watch Breakthrough?

The movie Breakthrough is, sadly, unavailable to watch on any of the major subscription streaming services. That said, it is available for rental or purchase on-demand on Amazon Prime , iTunes , Vudu , and more.