Herby Lemony Chicken Thighs with Potatoes

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Anyone who knows me well, knows that I have at least three pints and/or tubs of ice cream (or ice cream-based desserts) stashed in my freezer at all times. It doesn’t matter what time of year it is (iced-coffee fans, you get it!), I’m adding scoops to bowls or cones, or just diving right into the tub, spoon in hand. My childhood favorite is, and remains, chocolate ice cream. Over the years, I’ve tried my fair share of brands out there, but could really never decide which one I liked best … until now. I sampled 19 different brands of chocolate ice cream, including seven dairy-free options, to nail down a winner in each category once and for all. Here’s how it went!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO