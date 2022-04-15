ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herby Lemony Chicken Thighs with Potatoes

By Yasmin Fahr
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSomeone recently pointed out that many of my recipes start with ‘Lemony’ to describe the predominant flavors of the recipe. After a moment of recalling some of my favorite dishes (I see you Lemony Brussels Sprouts Pasta), I realized that lemon does play a large role in most of them because...

recipesgram.com

Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
The Kitchn

I Tried This Popular Strawberry Delight Recipe and It’s a Dessert Worthy of Your Time

Living in a neighborhood with a lot of Middle-Eastern immigrants means I have access to many yummy treats that take my taste buds on an adventure. Orange water, honey, pistachios, rosewater, and cardamom are just some of the delicious flavors found in the desserts and candies of Middle Eastern cuisines. With all of these different flavors also come new-to-me textures. And Turkish delight, with its gummy-like texture, happens to be one of my favorite treats.
The Kitchn

I’m a Registered Dietician and I Buy This Costco Frozen Dinner on Repeat

The freezer section at Costco is legendary. It’s the first place I turn to stock up on frozen fruits and vegetables in the cold winter months. It’s also where I go to find crowd-pleasing appetizers and the best dinner shortcuts. Turns out, one of those dinner shortcuts has become such a hit in my household, it won over my picky daughter and my even pickier husband. Honestly, I never would have guessed it. Mostly because I didn’t even know what I was buying at the time (more on that below). That’s how good Costco’s frozen finds are! You can kind of just trust that whatever you’re buying is going to be good! Allow me to explain.
thecountrycook.net

Southern Buttermilk Biscuits

This recipe for old-fashioned Southern Buttermilk Biscuits are the best! They come out so thick and fluffy and melt in your mouth!. Being from the south, we pretty much always have biscuits at every dinner. You just cannot go wrong with these easy and delicious Southern Buttermilk Biscuits. They take minimal ingredients and just a little arm work to throw them together. It is so easy to master biscuit making with just a few steps. I don't know a single person who doesn't love these biscuits. So if you are looking for that perfect biscuit recipe, then you have to make this Southern Buttermilk Biscuit recipe.
Gin Lee

Philly steak and cheese on sub buns

Do you like sandwiches filled to the brim with flavorful steak, onions, mushrooms, and cheese? Today, I served these in Hawaiian sub buns. However, the Philly steak and cheese can be served on any type of bread and still be just as delicious. This recipe will make eight sub sandwiches.
Gin Lee

Stuffed garlic chicken burritos

The thing that I love about preparing chicken is how it's so versatile. Today, I chopped chicken breasts into bite-sized chunks and then cooked them in a roasted garlic butter sauce. I wrapped the chicken in soft-shell tortillas. The results were delicious.
The Kitchn

I Tried Every Pint of Store-Bought Chocolate Ice Cream I Could Find — These Are the 2 I’ll Be Buying Again

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Anyone who knows me well, knows that I have at least three pints and/or tubs of ice cream (or ice cream-based desserts) stashed in my freezer at all times. It doesn’t matter what time of year it is (iced-coffee fans, you get it!), I’m adding scoops to bowls or cones, or just diving right into the tub, spoon in hand. My childhood favorite is, and remains, chocolate ice cream. Over the years, I’ve tried my fair share of brands out there, but could really never decide which one I liked best … until now. I sampled 19 different brands of chocolate ice cream, including seven dairy-free options, to nail down a winner in each category once and for all. Here’s how it went!
The Kitchn

We Tried Every Frozen Pie That Marie Callender’s Makes — And the Favorites Tasted Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pi Day may have come and gone, but pie day lives forever in our hearts. Or my heart, anyway. I’m convinced it’s a perfect dessert. Between the buttery crust and incredibly versatile fillings, I like to think of pie as a blank canvas for all of my sweet tooth fantasies. But alas, pie is not one of the quickest or easiest things to bake (for that, we’re better off with a mug cake). Enter: frozen pies! Frozen pies are partially or fully baked; all we have to do is finish them in our ovens or let them thaw. I’m a fan of pie and efficiency, so in the name of research, I decided to taste test every pie from one of the biggest names in the biz: Marie Callender’s.
The Kitchn

Eggo Is Releasing a New Line of Waffles That You Won’t Even Need to Toast

Throwing an Eggo Waffle in the toaster has long been a quick and delicious breakfast favorite, but in true brand form, they’ve found a way to make it even easier. Since mornings are the busiest time of day, we can often find ourselves skipping breakfast because we simply ran out of time. But thanks to the new Eggo Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles, breakfast can be grabbed on the go — and you won’t even need to pop it in the toaster.
The Kitchn

It Wouldn’t Be Easter Without Grandma Grace’s Cheesy Potatoes

When my now-husband, Matt, and I were dating I remember being a bit nervous walking into the family home where his grandmother Grace lived, but that didn’t last long. The small kitchen was hot from the oven being on all morning and every available surface was covered with a dish of some kind: platters of salami and cheese, bowls of chips and dip, aluminum foil pans piled high with meatballs and green beans and glazed ham. It immediately felt like home.
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

