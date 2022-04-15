ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Freedom and fear: life in one of the few countries that Covid hasn’t touched

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tChT_0fAeiHSp00
An aerial view of Funafuti, Tuvalu, one of the few countries in the world to have remained completely Covid-free throughout the pandemic.

Petaia Nome is one of the few people in the remote Pacific island of Tuvalu who has to wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

While face masks, visors and gowns have become a common sight in most countries in the years of the pandemic, in Tuvalu – one of the very few countries to have never had a Covid case – they are rare, worn primarily by airport workers, like Nome, whose job is to offload cargo.

Nome knows that if Covid does arrive in his tiny country, about 4,000km from Australia with a population of about 12,000, it will probably be via one of the planes that brings medical supplies and food, or repatriates Tuvaluans stuck abroad.

“I love my job but now with the Covid, I feel unsafe and worried for my family at home. And I am very careful when handling cargoes, I always make sure that I follow the right procedures when taking off my PPEs,” says Nome.

“As soon as the plane leaves, all of us at the airport are tested and once the result is negative, I feel so relieved and just hurry back home to continue with my chores at home and enjoy the rest of the day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWuQZ_0fAeiHSp00
Petaia Nome with a cargo carrier at Sir Toaripi Lauti international airport, in Tuvalu. Photograph: Puaseiese Adrienne Pedro/The Guardian

According to the World Health Organization, the world’s Covid-free countries are limited to North Korea and Turkmenistan – whose claims to be Covid-free are in doubt – and three Pacific island nations: Tuvalu, Nauru and the Federated States of Micronesia, as well as a few other island territories.

The airstrip on Funafuti – Tuvalu’s capital and main atoll – stretches along the length of the island, which is very narrow, just a few metres across at some points. When planes aren’t taking off or landing, the airstrip is used as a soccer pitch or to dry washing. Sometimes people even sleep on it when the weather is particularly hot.

But since the pandemic began part of the airstrip is totally out of bounds. The hangar, about 300m from the airport, has become a quarantine centre and is guarded by police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FoUXU_0fAeiHSp00
Two Tuvaluan fishers land on Tepuka island, Tuvalu. Photograph: Ashley Cooper/Corbis/Getty Images

“Whenever I am tasked to quarantine and the airport areas, I am always making sure that I and my other colleagues follow standard operation procedures,” said police constable Hililogo Tepou.

She believes there is always a chance the virus could arrive via planes and cargo vessels but not if frontliners take precaution measures seriously.

“In the meantime, apart from duties at the job, I cruise around the island, drinking and partying with friends and just do what I love doing. I believe Tuvalu is so lucky to be free from the virus and we should be grateful always for this,” she said.

‘I made the right decision to come home’

Tuvalu shut its borders in early 2020 and has not reopened them since. This has given the nation time to prepare, with about 90% of its adult population fully vaccinated and 85% of 12-17-year-olds having received their first dose.

Two of Tuvalu’s outer islands have closed their borders to non-fully vaccinated persons from other islands, but other than this, schools and other services are running normally and people live basically normal lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8ixe_0fAeiHSp00
Vaccines arriving into Tuvalu from Australia. Photograph: Puaseiese Adrienne Pedro/The Guardian

While most Tuvaluans are happy with the government’s decision to close the country’s borders in early 2020, it has come at a cost.

Before the pandemic, there were three flights a week into Tuvalu from Fiji – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Women who sell local handicrafts would set up tables near the airport to display necklaces, hair clips, garlands, small mats, and baskets for sale.

Anita Filigina, one of the women selling handicrafts, said she used to receive a good income from her sales.

“I still sell my handicrafts just outside my home and at the airport when there is a plane and I get less. Luckily I have another business as my husband is a fisherman,” said Filigina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gg6Gv_0fAeiHSp00
De’Allande Pedro left Fiji, where he had been attending school, when the pandemic began and returned to Tuvalu. Photograph: Puaseiese Adrienne Pedro/The Guardian

She is grateful that Tuvalu is Covid-free, particularly because big crowds of people gather at her home whenever she has a catch to sell.

“I am selling my fish to the public without worrying at all because I know everyone who comes to my place is not sick and I am thankful to government for handling the country properly,” said Filigina.

When Tuvalu closed its borders, Tuvaluans living outside the country immediately flocked to Fiji to be repatriated.

Onboard the last flight from Fiji to Tuvalu in March 2020, was De’Allande Pedro, then a Year 11 student in Fiji.

He returned to Tuvalu where he started attending the only secondary school on Funafuti.

“Looking back, I feel I have made the right decision to come back home,” he said. “My school in Fiji was locked down for almost a year.”

“I am now doing my preliminary studies at the University of the South Pacific Tuvalu campus without any worry at all because I am accessed to my courses online as everything is offered online, and I can always visit local tutors to assist me,” said Pedro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46RLgq_0fAeiHSp00
A young boy walks home from school in the Tuvaluan capital of Funafuti. Photograph: Sean Gallagher/The Guardian

When he’s not studying, Pedro plays rugby at the airstrip, fishes and goes riding around the island at night.

Dr Tapugao Falefou, chair of the national Covid-19 taskforce, has said that borders will remain closed “until further notice”, with the exception of a few repatriation flights, funded by the Taiwanese government, which the government is opting to run before another outbreak of Covid grips Fiji.

Comments / 11

Dusty
1h ago

I've had 0 concern about covid this entire time 🙄👌. never missed a minutes work, never worn a mask, never avoided public gatherings.

Reply
3
not doing it
17h ago

I'm sure the CDC, WHO, NIH....one of them will make sure it gets there....

Reply(3)
8
Related
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Fiji#North Korea#Tuvaluans
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

A third of Covid deaths now not primarily due to virus as number of Brits dying 'with' rather than 'from' infection continues to grow amid milder wave

The proportion of Covid deaths where the virus is not the underlying cause has climbed to its highest ever level in England, official figures show. One in three victims who had the virus mentioned on their death certificate in February died 'with' rather than 'from' Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The Guardian

240K+
Followers
64K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy