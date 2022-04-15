ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, MO

FBI asking for help in locating stolen Andy Warhol prints

By Adam Luchies
Fox47News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI is asking people to be on the lookout for stolen prints of Campbell’s Soup Cans. They are from Set Number 31 of Campbell’s Soup I collection. The paintings were created by artist Andy Warhol and were first...

www.fox47news.com

