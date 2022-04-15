Warriors listing Stephen Curry as probable for Game 1, expecting him to play

Anthony Slater: The Warriors are listing Stephen Curry as “probable” for Game 1, per Steve Kerr: “We are expecting him to play.”

Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater

Jamal Murray officially out for the Nuggets in Game 1. Steph Curry listed as probable, as expected. No surprises on Warriors side of the injury report. It’ll be the first game since 2019 that Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala will all be together. – 7:33 PM

The Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole trio was a +96 in 129 minutes together this season. Had a 121.7 offensive rating. They outscored the Nuggets 42-16 in 12 minutes together. theathletic.com/3248825/2022/0… – 3:36 PM

Steve Kerr says Steph Curry is considered “probable” heading to tomorrow. Kerr says they haven’t figured out his minute restriction yet – all he knows is that Steph won’t be playing 38 minutes – 3:15 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Warriors are listing Steph Curry as “probable” for Game 1, per Steve Kerr: “We are expecting him to play.” – 3:14 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Wrote about the surfacing Draymond Green, Jordan Poole two-man connection in that Poole story. Green and Poole have been looking like Curry and Poole the last few weeks. Creative DHOs, relocation 3s, pocket passes out of the high screen. Here’s the film. pic.twitter.com/tjCwbZDE3f – 1:13 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

A huge question around the Warriors entering the playoffs: Should Jordan Poole remain in the starting lineup next to Steph Curry? Should he maintain increased control of the offense? theathletic.com/3248825/2022/0… – 12:56 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steph Curry has proven that the rules that apply to many players — whether in terms of recovery timelines or shooting range — often aren’t relevant for him. That’s what the Warriors would be banking on if they let him play Saturday. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 6:56 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steph Curry: “I’ve never enjoyed practice as much as this week. There’s a good energy.” – 6:14 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry on scrimmaging today in practice:

“Everything about it was awesome. The moment, getting ready for playoffs, being out four weeks, every step has been in the right direction in terms of trying to get back out there, and I’ve never enjoyed practice so much.” – 5:58 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry said there remains discomfort in his foot, but he doesn’t need to be 100%.

“When you get cleared to play, there’s no time to really worry about that. Are you gonna help the team win? Are you gonna make an impact? If I feel like the answer is yes, I’m ready to play.” pic.twitter.com/15oYSuqLbe – 5:57 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Stephen Curry: “There’s a little uncertainty in terms of what rotations will look like, but I feel like we have enough in the bank in terms of playoff experience.” – 5:56 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Stephen Curry on potentially playing with Klay, Draymond and Andre for the first time together all season: “There’s a lot of excitement about that. There’s also uncertainty about rotations on what it’s really going to look like. But I think we have enough in the bank.” – 5:55 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steph Curry: “This injury, the first 2.5 weeks, I literally couldn’t do anything. I had a boot on. … It’s weird how it goes from almost 0% to 75% really quick.” – 5:52 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steph Curry on his injured left foot: “There’s a little bit of pain or discomfort. But you get cleared to play, and at that point there’s no time to really worry about that.” – 5:51 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steph Curry on today’s scrimmage: “Everything about it was awesome. … I’ve never enjoyed practice so much.” – 5:49 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Stephen Curry on his scrimmage today: “Everything about it was awesome.” – 5:49 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors guard Klay Thompson on how Stephen Curry looked in today’s scrimmage: “Steph looked like himself. He gives everybody a lift. Just his presence on the court, it’s great to have him out there.” – 5:07 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

The latest on Steph Curry, who is on track to return for Game 1 of the first round Saturday: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 5:07 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steve Kerr believes Steph Curry will have a minutes restriction, and said he won’t play “30-35 minutes.” Kerr suggested Curry won’t come off the bench after doing so off prior injuries leading into playoffs. Then, Kerr said “I was young & dumb.” Now? Kerr: “Old & dumb.” – 4:20 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Kerr says Curry will be under a minute restriction if and when he plays. Kerr doesn’t know what that will look like yet, though. Those discussions (and talks about the rotation at large) will happen tomorrow. – 4:20 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Steve Kerr said if Curry plays, and it’s looking that way, he’ll be on a minutes restriction – 4:20 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Curry scrimmaged today, optimistic he’ll play Saturday. Warriors aren’t making anything official yet. – 4:20 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Curry will have a minutes restriction upon his return, per Kerr. – 4:20 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steph Curry participated in the team’s scrimmage today. Steve Kerr says he played three six minute spurts. He says he’s “optimistic” that he’ll be available for Game 1, but he’ll be re-evaluated again tomorrow before any official decisions are made. – 4:19 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Per Warriors coach Steve Kerr: Stephen Curry (foot sprain) was a full participant in today’s scrimmage and, assuming no issues on Friday, should be available Saturday for Game 1 of the series against the Nuggets. Three 6-minute segments. Curry is ‘optimistic’ that he will play. – 4:19 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry scrimmaged today. Three 6-minute segments. Kerr: “Felt good. Told me it’s another checkpoint to hit. He’s optimistic he’ll play Saturday.” Warriors not making anything official. But everything clearly remains on track. – 4:19 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry told him he “feels optimistic” he will play in Game 1. But Warriors will see how Curry responds tomorrow after scrimmaging today. – 4:18 PM

Mark Medina: More Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: “”Everything’s gone really smoothly. We expect him to play tomorrow.” Kerr added, “I have every reason to think his comeback will be successful.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / April 15, 2022

Anthony Slater: Steph Curry will be on some sort of a minutes restriction in his return. No exact number yet. Kerr: “He’s not playing 30, 35 minutes.” He will start though and they’ll figure out the pattern from there. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / April 14, 2022

Mark Medina: Warriors’ Stephen Curry said he’s “hoping it’s Saturday” when he returns for Game 1 vs the Nuggets -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / April 14, 2022