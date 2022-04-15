ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 1 day ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT. THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to. 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Northern Snowy...

www.kulr8.com

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 10:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Kansas and east central and northeast Colorado. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mix of rain and snow is expected where temperatures are above freezing with snow across areas where temperatures are near or below freezing. Wind gusts up to 50 mph with moderate to heavy snow at times may result in areas of near blizzard conditions. Travelers should be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
KULR8

Winter weather shutting down some highways in southeast Montana, Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. - Extreme winter weather conditions are shutting down some sections of highways and interstates in southeast Montana and Wyoming. The following are the current road closures from the Montana Department of Transportation as of 4:00 pm Tuesday:. I-90 - Mile Marker 383. BIG TIMBER TO REED POINT. WB...
BILLINGS, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 17:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Sunday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016...027...028 029...041...042...079...080...081...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Outdoor burning is not advised on Monday. If dangerous fire weather conditions appear imminent, a Red Flag Warning will be issued. Target Area: Cheyenne Critical fire weather conditions possible Monday afternoon FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Timing...During the afternoon hours on Monday March 28. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Temperatures...Around 80. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
KULR8

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 573 FPUS55 KMSO 102219. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT. .TONIGHT...Snow showers likely and a slight chance of. thunderstorms early in the evening, then snow likely late in the. evening. Patchy fog late in the evening. Chance of precipitation.
MISSOULA, MT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT

