Toronto's Matt Chapman batting fifth on Friday

By Zack Bussiere
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto Blue Jays infielder Matt Chapman is in the starting lineup for Friday's game...

NBC Chicago

White Sox Bullpen's Streak Ends in Loss to Mariners

Sox observations: Bullpen finally blinks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One day after heavy rains made their impact on the White Sox - Mariners series, the weather played a factor again. This time it was strong winds that had players looking silly. In fact, if not for the gusts, the White Sox would have been shut out on Thursday. The Mariners dropped three straight pop flies in the fifth inning, which gave the Sox their only run. That one run was far from enough, though, and the White Sox fell to 4-2. Next up, the South Siders finish their first homestand of the year with a three-game set against the Rays.
Stephen Piscotty sitting Thursday afternoon for Oakland

Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Josh Fleming and the Tampa Bay Rays. Piscotty is taking a seat for the second time through seven games. Billy McKinney is returning to the lineup to replace Piscotty in right field and bat fifth.
Andres Gimenez starting for Cleveland Saturday

Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gimenez is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani. Our models project Gimenez for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
Austin Nola not in San Diego's Friday lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Braves starter Kyle Wright. In 28 games this season, Nola has a .261 batting average with a .713 OPS, 1 home run,...
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 4/15/22: Who Will Snag the 8 Seeds?

The NBA playoffs are here! The high-stakes drama in a gauntlet of best-of-seven series returns for another year, and it starts with the play-in tournament to decide the final two spots in each conference. Betting on the NBA can be tricky, but you can rely on numberFire to help. We...
Matt Chapman
Matt Bradley
Cincinnati's Jonathan India sitting on Friday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India is not starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. India will head to the bench after Brandon Drury was named Friday's second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 23 batted balls this season, India has produced a .225 expected average and a 4.3% barrel...
Yardbarker

Padres manager Bob Melvin: Hosmer 'enjoys' baseball again

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer is off to a hot start in 2022. The 32-year-old is hitting .462 with 3 RBIs in 26 at-bats. In last night’s game against the Atlanta Braves, Hosmer went 4-for-5 with 2 RBIs which came on a single in the bottom of the first inning.
Bryan Lavastida starting for Guardians Saturday night

Cleveland Guardians catcher Bryan Lavastida is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Lavastida is getting the nod behind the plate while batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani. In 5 plate appearances this season, Lavastida has a .200 OPS.
Aaron Judge heads to Yankees' bench on Friday

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is not starting in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Judge will rest against his rivals after Aaron Hicks was picked as Friday's starting center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 21 batted balls this season, Judge has produced a .324 expected average and...
Dominic Smith in Mets' Saturday lineup

New York Mets infielder/outfielder Dominic Smith is starter Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Smith is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. Our models project Smith for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Jose Trevino catching for Yankees on Thursday

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Trevino will start behind the plate after Kyle Higashioka was rested in their series' finale. In a matchup against right-hander Kevin Gausman, our models project Trevino to score 5.4 FanDuel points at the...
Toronto Blue Jays
Cincinnati's Tyler Stephenson batting fifth on Saturday

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Stephenson will catch in Los Angeles after Aramis Garcia was benched on Saturday night. In a matchup against left-hander Julio Urias, our models project Stephenson to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
Cal Raleigh catching for Mariners against White Sox

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jimmy Lambert and the Chicago White Sox. Raleigh is replacing Tom Murphy at catcher and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Raleigh for 7.0 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a $2,000 salary....
Austin Nola hitting second for Padres on Thursday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Nola will make his fifth appearance at catcher after Jorge Alfaro was sent to the bench in San Diego. In a righty versus righty matchup against Charlie Morton, our models project Nola to score 7.1...
Jo Adell hitting sixth in Angels' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is starting in Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Adell will man right field after Jose Rojas was given the night off against the Rangers. In a matchup against right-hander Matt Bush, our models project Adell to score 10.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
