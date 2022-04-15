Toronto's Matt Chapman batting fifth on Friday

Sox observations: Bullpen finally blinks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One day after heavy rains made their impact on the White Sox - Mariners series, the weather played a factor again. This time it was strong winds that had players looking silly. In fact, if not for the gusts, the White Sox would have been shut out on Thursday. The Mariners dropped three straight pop flies in the fifth inning, which gave the Sox their only run. That one run was far from enough, though, and the White Sox fell to 4-2. Next up, the South Siders finish their first homestand of the year with a three-game set against the Rays.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO