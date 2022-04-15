Godskin Noble Hood

As the saying goes, March winds and April showers bring forth May flowers. We’ve had plenty of inclement weather this spring, so let’s get to work on our florals. Borrow a styling trick from the Oscars’ red carpet and sharpen your look with a crisp white shirt. Try Zara’s deep-cuff style (£29.99) tucked into a mini or midi skirt. For every day, style your florals with white trainers or pull out one accent colour from the print for your sneakers or jeans to match. Rixo’s pansy-print blouse looks great with jeans.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 HOUR AGO