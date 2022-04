NATICK – Peter Raymond Guilfoil, 67 of Natick, passed away at his home on Wednesday April 6, 2022. Son of the late Margaret (McQuillen) and Raymond Guilfoil of Natick, Peter was a devoted father to Jennifer (Guilfoil) Basile and her husband Joseph of Naples, Fl and Patrick Guilfoil of Natick and his wife Laurie. He was a proud grandfather, or P. Pop as they called him, to his two grandchildren, Vera Basile and Brayden Guilfoil. He was the brother of John, Michael and Mark Guilfoil, Susan Wetherbee, Ann Gilman and the late Paul Guilfoil and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

NATICK, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO