Kentucky State

Crews working to finish renovations at Churchill Downs in time for Kentucky Derby 148

By Grace Hayba
wdrb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With three weeks until Kentucky Derby 148, construction crews at Churchill Downs are working to finish major renovations. The historic track welcomes horse racing fans for the Derby on May 7. It will be the first time in three years the track will be back to full-capacity...

www.wdrb.com

