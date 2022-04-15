Crews working to finish renovations at Churchill Downs in time for Kentucky Derby 148

With less than a month until the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, the field for the 148th Run for the Roses is starting to take shape. There are eight 2022 Kentucky Derby horses that have collected at least 100 points from prep races, but only two have already topped $1 million in career earnings. Epicenter, trained by Steve Asmussen, sits atop the standings with 164 points, while Tiz the Bomb, trained by Kenneth G. McPeek, is fifth with 110. Epicenter is the 5-1 favorite in the current 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, while Tiz the Bomb is going off as a 20-1 longshot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. With a wide-open, 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

