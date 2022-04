TRAPPE, Pa. (CBS) — Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers, Martin Mack III and Branden Sisca, were killed in a tragedy on I-95 in South Philadelphia. They were trying to help a man who was walking on I-95. The deadly crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes near the sports complex. A car — police say was driving at a high speed — hit all three people. Sisca served as a volunteer fire chief in Trappe, Montgomery County. Those who knew and loved Sisca described him as a tireless leader with a heart of gold. Philadelphia police stood in solemn...

TRAPPE, PA ・ 26 DAYS AGO